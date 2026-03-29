Only Time Will Tell if Jaguars Regret Offseason Decisions

This offseason for the Jaguars has been a totally different one than we've seen from last offseason. The Jaguars are going with a new approach to what they are doing going into the new season. The Jaguars did not go out and sign any big-time free agents once the free agency window opened.

They did not even resign some of their top free agents who had a great season last year. That was something shocking to see because many around the league thought they would resign at least one.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will be entering the second offseason under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. They did a great job handling the offseason a year ago. That is why the Jaguars are trusting them with the approach that they are going with this offseason.

The Jaguars are not going after much, and they are trusting the players that they have on their roster heading into the next season. They will use the 2026 NFL Draft to fill in the holes on their roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars are Banking on Talent on Current Roster

The Jaguars had a good draft class last year under Coen and Gladstone as well. That was huge. They are looking for a second straight draft class that will give them something in their rookie year. Gladstone knows what it takes to get those sleeper picks and makes sure they do everything to find them. It is going to be a big deal on how the Jaguars go about drafting.

Will they try to move up in any round? Will they look to move back into the first round or trade to get players?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot to process for the Jaguars, but they have the right people in the building to do that. When it comes to not getting key players back from last season's team, the Jaguars are counting on their roster, which is still talented and full of capable players, to make a good run next season.

But if they do not do well next season, everyone will be talking about what the Jaguars did not do in the offseason, despite the great season they had.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke speaks during a press conference Friday, April 26, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU’s wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as the 23rd overall pick in last night’s NFL Draft. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Depending on how next season plays out, that is when we are going to know if the Jaguars are going to regret not signing back key free agents. But until then, we look to see what other moves the Jaguars will make, but most of them or all of them will come from the draft next month.