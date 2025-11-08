3 Thoughts on Jaguars' Reported Orlando Decision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of an encouraging 5-3 season that has all of their attention, but the coming years have some big decisions looming.
Amongst those decisions is where the Jaguars will call home during the 2027 season when renovations at EverBank Stadium will force the Jaguars out of their home stadium for a season. And according to the Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi, the decision has come down to Orlando and Camping World Stadium.
So, what do we make of this reported decision? We break it down below.
Orlando is the clear choice
It was always clear what the Jaguars choices for their 2027 home would be. It was never feasible for the Jaguars to play anywhere local, and the Jaguars will now be forced to host their in-state opponents Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers away from their home stadium. To make this feasible, it was always going to come down to Orlando vs. Gainseville.
Considering the Florida Gators also have stadium renovations planned in the near future - -while Camping World Stadium has already completed their own -- Orlando has always felt like the obvious choice to host the Jaguars for the year.
All but official
While all signs clearly point toward Orlando hosting the Jaguars in 2027, it is important to note that it is not truly official yet. It would be a rather large shock if the Jaguars were not earmarked for Orlando, but the reality is that NFL owners still have to give their stamp of approval to the Jaguars as they prepare to find their next spot.
Why this decision has been delayed to this point is anyone's guess, but expect it to be wrapped up the next time the NFL's owners meet. Once it is done, the Jaguars can start formally making their 2027 plans.
Why 2027 will be a challenge
Regardless of where the Jaguars play in 2027, it is going to be an odd and challenging year. The Jaguars will be entering year three of their new regime and, by then, should have an improved and reloaded roster after years of drafting and development. But the improved Jaguars roster will face logistical questions for half the year that no other team plays.
Orlando is several hours away from Jacksonville, and the most likely scenario is the Jaguars will have to provide mass ground transport nearly weekly. The fact that miles will be added to the Jaguars and their bodies regardless of win or loss in 2027 is far from ideal.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.