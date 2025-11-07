The Clear Biggest Obstacle the Jaguars Are Facing vs. Texans
The injury issues are becoming quite infectious for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it remains to be seen if this is an obstacle they can clear vs. the Houston Texans.
We break this all down in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcript on head coach Liam Coen's take on the injuries, read below.
Q: On potentially not having WR Brian Thomas Jr.?
Coen: "Yeah, I think you can obviously still do it within schematically as well, but it hurts. B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.], he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory. So, not having him is a big deal for us and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be.”
Q: On what he was looking for from Lloyd to play?
Coen: Just the consistent volume of reps not affecting the movements. That's really what it came down to. He's been looking great in Indy [individual periods] and then in the limited amount of reps he was getting kind of leading up to. It was just the volume, the every day, the every play, the every drill going through it pain free and without any issues.”
Q: On CB Jarrian Jones learning from CB Jourdan Lewis?
Coen: “Yeah, to lean in on connection, communication, trust. There's a trust level there. You're hearing it in the building from your coaches and from the assistant position coaches, but to also get a guy that you trust and respect’s perspective on splits, formations, motions, alignment, assignment what could come up in these situations. All of those things really help a guy, like Jarrian that is trying to soak up as much information as possible and go play fast and play better for us again this week.”
Q: On how WR Jakobi Meyers has handled the week so far?
Coen: “A pro’s pro. Handled things really well within the normal D-and-D [down and distance] plan, third down, now we’re heading into the red zone. He’s done a great job going and getting lined up, studying. He needs to go get some rest over these next few days here, but I’ve appreciated the work he’s put into it for sure.”
