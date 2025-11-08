What Jakobi Meyers Will Bring to the Jaguars Offense vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of several teams making moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, acquiring Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in exchange for 2026 NFL Draft late-round selections.
This move comes after key Jaguars wide receivers, including Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown, suffered from drops throughout the season. Plus, rookie sensation Travis Hunter is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will play a role in the coaching staff alongside head coach Liam Coen in determining Meyers' role and what he can add to the offense for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Udinski on Meyers' addition to the roster
"Really excited about what he can add," Udinski said on Thursday. The Jaguars are expected to ease Meyers into the lineup this weekend, with Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence mentioning on Wednesday that the goal is not to hit Meyers with information overload.
"The presence and the type of person he is, first and foremost, for the room will be a huge addition for those guys to get around a guy who's been experienced, a competitive guy who works and is focused and really tries to master his craft in so many ways," Udinski said. "And then similar things that Liam and James [Gladstone] have talked about."
Udinski calls Meyers strong in plenty of facets, such as a pass-catcher, run blocking, route running, and exploding off the ball. He also appreciates his inside-out versatility as a wideout, providing value in this regard for the Jaguars offense.
"A guy who plays strong, strong-handed, strong in the run game, strong at the top of his route, strong getting off the ball. He does that at a high level, and then he still has the ability to separate underneath, can run really routes at all three levels, third level, second level, and first-level routes," Udinski said. "So, he'll be a good guy who can play inside, outside. That versatility is huge for the offense, especially as you kind of piece things together and find different roles for him in the middle of the season.”
Make sure you don't miss out on the best analysis on the Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.