3 Understated Jaguars Position Battles Ahead of OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the field for their offseason program in the not-so-distant future, and there are jobs up and down the roster ready to be won.

There are some positional battles on the Jaguars' roster that could define their Week 1 lineup, but these are not the only ones that are set to take place over the next several weeks and months.

So, which understated and overlooked Jaguars position battles are set to take place through the offseason program and into training camp? We break it down below.

DeeJay Dallas vs. J'Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have made it no secret that they are fans of undrafted running back J'Mari Taylor. Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli said last week the Jaguars considered drafting Taylor but opted not to due to the way the running back class was coming off the board over the course of the draft. Taylor will seemingly be able to compete with veteran running back DeeJay Dallas for the No. 4 running back job right off the bat.

Dallas provided the Jaguars some solid running back and kick returner depth down the stretch last season, doing so fairly quickly after he signed with the team in the final weeks of the season. The Jaguars brought him back this offseason for a reason, and he will be able to give Taylor a heck of a fight for the job. Both players have special teams experience and value, and that might ultimately be the difference here.

It is worth noting the winner of the job might not make the Jaguars' 53-man roster , but they would have one of the team's practice squad roles and would be brought up to the active roster if any injury happens at running back.

Christian Braswell vs. Devon Marshall/Preston Hodges

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' cornerback and receiver depth charts are eerily similar. The Jaguars have former No. pick Travis Hunter ready to make an impact at both spots , while they have three other talented players filling out the starting units around him. The battle for the backup receiver spots was cleared up a bit when the Jaguars drafted two wide receivers in the sixth-round, which brings us to the cornerback depth.

Veteran cornerback Christian Braswell should be the clear clubhouse leader for the No. 5 cornerback job; he showed real flashes when thrust into playing time on defense last season, he provides depth outside and in the slot, and he has special teams value. Every coaching staff that has had him has been high on him, but especially this one. Braswell was retained as a restricted free agent for a reason.

With that said, the Jaguars signed a pair of talented undrafted cornerbacks in Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge who could push Braswell for a spot on the roster. Marshall and Hodge were each incredibly productive last season in college, and it was a bit of a surprise to see both go undrafted. They are legit talents and will make sure Braswell has to flat out earn his spot over the course of OTAs and training camp.

B.J. Green vs. Zach Durfee

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green II (95) walks off the field during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars' defensive end depth chart shakes out after all of the youth that has been added to the group over the last two seasons. The Jaguars signed undrafted free agent defensive ends B.J. Green and Danny Striggow last year and saw each make contributions to the defense down the stretch. Then during the draft, they spent two of their six Day 3 selections on defensive ends with Duke's Wesley Williams and Washington's Zach Durfee.

The Jaguars kept six defensive ends going into the regular-season last year, so it is not as if the Jaguars could not keep all four young guns alongisde Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. With that said, the final spot could be what seperates a player from being a game day inactive and a part of the defensive end rotation each week.

It feels safe to say the Jaguars will have Striggow and Williams high on the depth chart; Striggow played more than Green last year due to his run defense, and he should see early snaps again this season. Williams, meanwhile, profiles as a similar player to Striggow and the Jaguars traded up in the fourth-round to select hm -- they will expect him to play. This leaves Green and Durfee, and the winner will likely be whoever builds the most momentum and flashes the best pass-rush traits.