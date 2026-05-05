5 Jaguars Firmly on the Roster Bubble Entering Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off the on-field portion of their offseason program over the next few weeks, and it is set to be a critical time for several members of the Jaguars' roster.

It was this time a year ago when Montaric Brown and Parker Washington began to establish themselves as ascending players. It was also at this time post-draft when it became clear the Jaguars were going to have to make some changes at running back and defensive line, both of which happened in the following months.

So after the Jaguars' offseason additions to this point, which players could be the next Tank Bigsby or Jordan Jefferson from a year ago and find themselves on the roster bubble? We break it down below.

OL Chuma Edoga

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have spent back-to-back drafts using top-100 picks on offensive linemen, with this year's selection being All-American Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The addition of Pregnon changes things for the Jaguars' offensive line, both in the short-term and the long-term, and Chuma Edoga is the most logical option to be the player who may be moved down the depth chart as a result. This is not due to his play or skills, but simply due to the fact that the Jaguars seem relatively deep along the offensive line.

Edoga gives the Jaguars' tackle depth, which is important as Cole Van Lanen recovers from injury. The Jaguars do have other players on the line who can take snaps at tackle, though, including Walker Little, Anton Harrison, Wyatt Milum, Patrick Mekari, and even Ezra Cleveland. Just being able to play tackle might not be enough for the Jaguars to carry 10 offensive linemen, and none of the other Jaguars' blockers are obvious potential cut candidates. It simply comes down to a numbers game, and Edoga looks like he could be on the wrong side of it.

LB Branson Combs

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seemingly locked into the idea of Ventrell Miller as their starting linebacker, which means the biggest battle at linebacker will be who takes the backup spot behind him. The Jaguars drafted Parker Hughes in the seventh-round , and he could be a potential core special teamer. This would mean Combs would likely have to show some special teams value to preserve his spot on the 53-man roster.

Combs should have a leg-up on Hughes due to the fact he actually took some in-game reps at linebacker last season and the Jaguars have been high on him since he signed as an undrafted free agent. Still, he will clearly have to fend off Hughes and earn his spot over the course of training camp, and the path toward doing so begins in the offseason program and will have to carry over to the following weeks and months of practices.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This is not to say DeeJay Dallas was a lock for the Jaguars' 53-man roster before the Jaguars added rookie running back J'Mari Taylor, but it is clear that he now has someone to battle for the RB4 job. In the event the Jaguars do not carry four running backs, this battle might decide which running back the Jaguars carry on the practice squad in 2026. For a team that is set to go to a committee approach at running back, this is not an insignificant role.

Dallas gives the Jaguars a veteran option at running back, and he has the advantage of already having some game experience under this staff. The fact that he is a solid kick returner doesn't hurt either. Still, Taylor is younger and also has special teams upside, and he figures to give Dallas a real run for the RB4 job. The Jaguars appear to be high on Taylor, with EVP Tony Boselli saying last week that the Jaguars considered using one of their picks on the former Virginia running back and 1,000-yard rusher.

TE Hunter Long

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Jaguars added two tight ends in this year's class, using their top offseason asset on Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall. They followed this up with the selection of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol, who was incredibly productive in college and offers the Jaguars a different type of player at the position. Neither move can mean great things for Hunter Long, especially after the Jaguars re-signed Quintin Morris in March.

Jacksonville is clearly going to give Long a chance to make a run at a job since they have kept him on the roster this long. They released Johnny Mundt at the start of free agency and could have done the same with Long, but they opted not to. Boerkircher or Morris are the most likely options to be the Jaguars' No. 2 tight end, which means Long will likely have to battle Koziol for a spot as the fourth and final tight end.

WR Austin Trammell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We already knew four of the receivers the Jaguars were going to carry into the 2026 season with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. There were questions about who would fill out the rest of the depth chart, however, and those questions were only intensified when the Jaguars attempted to sign veteran Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo earlier in the offseason. After that fell through, the Jaguars spent both of their sixth-round picks at the wide receiver position with Josh Cameron and CJ Williams.

Considering the extent to which the Jaguars' regime kept last year's draft picks on the 53-man roster -- and the fact that it has long been a Los Angeles Rams/Les Snead staple to do so -- one would have to think that Cameron and Williams are the frontrunners to be the Jaguars' No. 5 and No. 6 receivers. This means backup receivers like Austin Trammell will have to fight and scrape for a spot on the roster, and once again the most critical factor at play just might be who is more valuable on special teams.