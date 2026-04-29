5 Jaguars UDFAs Who Have the Best Chance to Make the Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to undrafted free agent success stories.

Over the last dozen or so years, the Jaguars have found contributors via undrafted free agency on a consistent basis, landing starters like James Robinson, Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard, Tre Herndon, Allen Hurns, and many others.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Jaguars saw undrafted defensive ends BJ Green and Danny Striggow combine for 2.5 sacks and 12 pressures despite playing limited snaps. Now, the Jaguars will be looking for the next gems who can contribute to their cause.

So, which of the Jaguars' 18 undrafted rookies has a realistic chance t o make the roster and become the next in a long line of undrafted hits? We break it down below.

North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Jaguars currently feel terrific about their top five cornerbacks, as evidenced by the fact that they did not draft a single cornerback. The Jaguars carried six cornerbacks last year, though, and they should be expected to do the same in 2026 with Travis Hunter taking over as the CB1. Since Hunter will have some time on offense, the Jaguars need as much corner depth as possible, and Devon Marshall could be that sixth cornerback.

Marshall, who transferred to NC State after a few years at Villanova, had elite production in 2025. He recorded 15 pass breakups and two interceptions, showing the kind of savy playmaking instincts the Jaguars have valued in cornerbacks. He is on the smaller side and ran a slow 40 so he may be pushed inside to nickel, but the Jaguars value corners with outside experience.

Colorado CB Preston Hodge

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another versatile cornerback who has lined up both outside and in the slot, Preston Hodge is a former teammate of Hunter and Green at Colorado and was arguably the best player Colorado sent to the NFL this cycle. He had a real chance to be drafted, but instead landed with the Jaguars as an undrafted freeagent after 13 pass breakups last season, which was tied for second in the country behind ... Devon Marshall.

While they have similar production and projections, Hodge differs from Marhsall a bit due to his larger frame. Hodge may have more potential as an outside cornerback than Marhshall, and a strong camp could help him make a run at the CB6 job behind Christian Braswell. This will be a fascinating camp battle to watch.

Penn State WR Trebor Peña

Penn State wide receiver Trebor Peña talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A sixth-year senior who looked to be ascending after being named second-team All-ACC in 2024 with Syracuse (84 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns), Trebor Peña transferred to Penn State last season. His production fell off due to Penn State's wide array of issues at HC and QB, but he still led the team in receiving.

Peña is not overly impressive in terms of traits like size or speed, but he does have a lot of experience as a kick and punt returner and makes plays after catch. He will have to fight for a role as the No. 6 receiver, but his experience as a return man at least gives him a fighting chance to crack the roster at some point or another.

Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs with the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Aaron Hampton (46) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

J'Mari Taylor is a tough-nosed running back who can get the difficult yards and make something out of nothing, and all things considered, he is a pretty good get for the Jaguars after they did not draft a running back. Many people around the league thought the Jaguars would take a running back early, but they used 10 picks elsewhere last week.

The Jaguars kept just three running backs on their roster for most of the season a year ago, but perhaps they shift their thinking as they go to more of a running back by committee approach. Taylor has the talent to push DeeJay Dallas for the job.

Montana WR Michael Wortham

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Michael Wortham (6) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

On the surface, it makes sense why one might consider Michael Wortham a long shot. He is an undersized (5-foot-8, 182 pounds) receiver who is coming from an FCS program, and it can be hard for those types of gadget players to break into the NFL. With that said, the Jaguars have a niche need on special teams that could make Wortham their WR6.

Wortham, who does some similar things to backup receiver Austin Trammell, was utilized as both a receiver and a rusher in college and truly did it all. But it is his ability as a returner, in which he had nearly 3,000 yards in his college career, that could give him a shot to make the Jaguars' roster. It is still a long shot, but there is a path and a job for him to compete for, especially since the Jaguars would be wise to limit Parker Washington's reps on special teams.