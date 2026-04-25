3 Observations on the Jaguars' Intriguing Selection of Tanner Koziol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jagiars are going all in on the tight end position.

The Jaguars drafted their second tight end of the week on Saturday, selecting Houston tight end Tanner Koziol at No. 164 overall. So, what do we make of the Jaguars selecting Koziol and what it means moving forward?

Jaguars Needed to Double-Dip at TE

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We predicted ahead of the draft that the Jaguars would double-dip at tight end because, frankly, they had to. James Gladstone noted on Friday after the Nate Boerkircher selection that the league is shifting toward more 12 and 13 personnel, which was all of the rage for some of the NFL's top offenses last year. To truly embrace that, the Jaguars need four tight ends, not three.

Taking Boerkircher made plenty of sense as the Jaguars' TE2 and a critical piece to the running game, but Koziol is a different type of player completely. He is the kind of weapon who can actually force mismatches in coverage when teams go with heavier personnel. The Jaguars needed to bring that element to the room to complete the shift, and now they have.

This is a Philosophy Shift

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (TE15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, this is a pick that feels like the Jaguars are going outside of their comfort zone a bit. All the other tight ends the Jaguars have added under Gladstone and Liam Coen have been in-line tight ends who thrive on the line of scrimmage. The Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram last year in part because he did not fit the archetype of tight end they were looking for. It seemed like the Jaguars would be interested in mixing things up at tight end this year, and they have now done so.

It will be fascinating to see how the Jaguars deploy Koziol because we do not have any real reference point on how Coen and the Jaguars' staff would use a player with his skill set. He makes sense as a mismatch in 13 personnel and in certain game situations, but there is certainly a projection that has to happen considering he is so different from all the other tight ends we have seen this regime utilize thus far.

Where Jaguars Will Need Him the Most

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is clear and evident where the Jaguars could really use Koziol, who was arguably the best player in college football last year in contested situations. The Jaguars, who lack many big-bodied pass-catchers, struggled to score in the red-zone at times last year and the lack of a jumpball receiver certainly played a role. With his blend of size, explosiveness, and ball skills, Koziol could be the answer to that.

That is not to say I expect the Jaguars to make him a featured part of the offense, especially early on. But he has a skill set that is truly valuable inside the red-zone, and the Jaguars do not have anything to lose when it comes to considering him as a potential remedy for 2026 and beyond.