3 Current Jaguars Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is going to be defined within the next few days, and there will be plenty of changes as a result.

The Jaguars have proven that above all else, they will play their best players each week. They did not let draft slots or contracts dictate playing time last year, and there is no reason to think that will change, given the tone of the Jaguars' franchise at the start of the offseason program.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, which Jaguars could see their jobs get lost or challenged this week as James Gladstone adds more pieces to the puzzle with the Jaguars' 11 picks? We break it down below.

Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive tackle situation is certainly one to watch ahead of the draft, and not just the starting left tackle spot either. The Jaguars need to continue to monitor what happens at left tackle in the wake of Cole Van Lanen's injury late last season, which could mean the Jaguars add an offensive tackle relatively early in the draft. And eventually after that, Van Lanen will return and the depth chart will be shuffled once again.

The person who this would impact the most? Veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who was a part of the first free agent class of the new era. Edoga is on a small deal that would not harm the Jaguars to move on from, and he might be the first guy on the outside looking in when it comes to the Jaguars' internal options along the offensive line.

Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I am of the belief that Ventrell Miller has a real chance to be the Jaguars' post-Devin Lloyd solution at linebacker, even if it might just be for 2026. Nothing the Jaguars have done to this point has indicated otherwise, but that could certainly change during the course of the draft depending on how the Jaguars address the position.

If the Jaguars do take a linebacker early in the draft, that might not be a death knell for Miller's chances to start next season. It would certainly affect the odds, though, and the later a linebacker is drafted is better for Miller's hopes for an expanded role entering a critical contract season.

Hunter Long

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' tight end room has undergone a bit of change this offseason, with the Jaguars quietly releasing Johnny Mundt during free agency to open up a spot on the tight end depth chart. The Jaguars did re-sign Quintin Morris to a short deal, which suggests any potential replacement likely will not hamper his odds to make the roster. That brings us to the only other veteran tight end on the Jaguars' roster: Hunter Long.

Another member of the first free agency class of the James Gladstone era, Long made a minimal impact last season and was eventually leapfrogged by Morris on the depth chart. If the Jaguars want to get more dynamic at tight end, then this is a relatively easy way for them to do so.