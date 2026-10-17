3 Jaguars X-Factors vs. the Texans in Week 5: Bhayshul Tuten Can Be the Difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars to continue to stack up the wins during their AFC South race, it will take quite the effort in Week 6.

The Jaguars are set to clash with the Houston Texans in London on Sunday, and it will take high-level efforts from more than a few players to give the Jaguars the edge over their bitter rivals.

So, which Jaguars could prove to be difference-makers once the ball is kicked off in London? We break it down below.

Jaguars RG Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of the talk this week has been around the Jaguars' offensive tackles and their matchups with Texans star pass-rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and for obvious reasons. But I think the Jaguars' lineman who could prove to perhaps be even more vital to the Jaguars' ability to pick up the win is right guard Ezra Cleveland, and there are a few different reasons why he could prove to be so vital along with the rest of the Jaguars' interior offensive line.

The Texans have sent four or fewer pass rushers on 78.5% of opponent dropbacks this season, the third-highest rate in the NFL, and have recorded 14 sacks with four or fewer rushers, the most. This means they are set to rely on their front four to get pressure, starting with Anderson and Hunter. But the Jaguars can offer chip help for those two and move the pocket away from them. They can't do the same for the interior, with Cleveland and the rest of the Jaguars' interior linemen set to face Sheldon Rankins (2 sacks, 10.3% pressure rate) and Logan Hall (1 sack, 11.4%). These are two quality rushers, and it will be up to Cleveland to make sure they do not wreck the game.

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after the catch as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans are a physical defense that doesn't just play that way in the front-seven. They are going to challenge wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, during the route, and at the catch-point, and it will take a physical brand of football for the Jaguars' pass-catchers to produce. The Texans' secondary has given up a lot of explosive plays, but this doesn't mean they are about to play a soft game that allows the Jaguars to just find space in the backend.

That is why the Jaguars will need Jakobi Meyers in a big way. Derek Stingley Jr. will likely be on Brian Thomas Jr., while the Texans have a terrific plan for stopping tight ends each week. This leaves Parker Washington in the slot and Meyers on the outside. I think the Texans put a good bit of resources into stopping Washington, which leads to the Jaguars placing a clear emphasis on Meyers winning his one-on-ones on the outside. Meyers is as tough and physical of a receiver as they come, and his ability to match the Texans' energy will be key.

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We are going with an offensive player for the third time, but for good reason. If the Jaguars are going to beat the Texans, they can not afford to continue to let themselves get into second- and third-and-longs like they have in recent weeks. That is just asking for Anderson and Hunter to wreck the Jaguars' passing game, and the key to slowing them down might come down to Tuten above all else at the end of the day.

"Not a world you want to live in by any means. It puts a lot more pressure on the O-line, puts a lot more pressure on the quarterback, and especially against this defense, we cannot live in that world," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday about early-down success. "You just look at teams that have had success against Houston, specifically, have been at least on schedule and second-and-seven we can live with. Second-and-10, too often, not a lot of fun.”

The Jaguars have shown an increased confidence in Tuten each week, and now it will be largely up to him and the Jaguars' running game to ensure Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack can be effective. If Tuten can't get going, it might end being a long day.