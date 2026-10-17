Jaguars-Texans Week 6 National Predictions Roundup: AFC South Hierarchy Officially at Stake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know just how much is at stake entering Week 6.

The Jaguars have a long season to go after their first brush with the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that doesn't take away the importance of a rivalry AFC South game that could heavily impact where each team goes from here. As Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted this week, divisional games offer a chance for a different slate of circumstances compared to typical weeks.

"Know that every time that you line up against this team, it's going to be a fight. It's going to be a brawl. That's what's great about football, that's what's great about rivalries, is that you have a level of respect for each other," Coen said.

"Because you know any given Sunday, anything can happen, especially in rivalry-type games and understanding what you can learn from each of these opportunities that you play against one another in, and how well you start to get to know each other in ways in terms of what they want to do, what we want to do. And that's the cat and mouse game; that's the game within the game that you have to play.”

So with the Jaguars and Texans seemingly so evenly matched entering Week 6, how does the national media see this game playing out? We break it down below.

National Media Picks

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Texans

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Seth Walder: Texans

Jeremy Bergman: Texans

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Texans

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Zach Berman: Texans

Jon Greenberg: Texans

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Chad Graff: Texans

Josh Kendall: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Steven Louis Goldstein: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

Jaguars get the nod over Houston 14-9, making this their second-tightest voting split this year after their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. This is not exactly surprising considering the Jaguars and Texans played each other so tightly two years ago, and considering the fact that so many had picked the Texans to win the AFC South to begin with. Houston just needed one win against the hapless Titans to draw closer to the Jaguars in terms of votes.

I think this will be a close game because, on paper, these two teams are close in nearly every area. The Jaguars have a much better running game than the Texans do, but both teams have talented quarterbacks who are playing well, proven head coaches, explosive pass-catchers, strong defenses, so on and so forth. Even the biggest question for each team is the same (the offensive lines). While the Texans are 1-4, everything indicates this is a closer matchup on paper than one would think just looking at the records.

With that said, I think the fact the Jaguars have been a more complete team this season is no accident and is not owrth simply tossing aside. The Jaguars have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the Jaguars have more things to hang their hat on right now than this Texans squad does. I have the Jaguars 27, Texans 24 in what should be another one-score game that gets decided with a late score or stop.