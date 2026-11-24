JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to get back on track in Week 12, and it will take a few different players flipping their trajectory to make it happen.

That is the case after most losses, but especially so for the Jaguars after their Week 11 loss to the New York Giants that saw them play sloppy football for most of the game. If the Jaguars are going to fix it next week, it is clear who will have to step back up.

With that in mind, here is our Jaguars stock report after Sunday's loss to the Giants, indicating who is trending upward, and who needs to bounce back.

Stock Up

DEs Travon Walker & Josh Hines-Allen

Jaguars fans, I get it. You want sacks. I hear you. But, well, there is no real point in continuing to talk about the Jaguars' defensive scheme and what it asks of the Jaguars' defensive ends. The fact the Jaguars have one of the five best defenses in football and a 20-7 record dating back to the start of last season has changed zero minds about the Jaguars' success with the current scheme and how the lack of sacks, frankly, do not really matter at all.

Okay. Maybe I do not get it. With that said, the Jaguars' ends played great football on Sunday. Travon Walker had seven pressures and forced several off-target passes from J.J. McCarthy and drew some penalties as well. Hines-Allen had a sack, a forced fumble, and several other key plays as well. This was a strong effort from the Jaguars' star defensive ends, regardless of the hunger from the fans for sacks.

DT Jordan Davis

Some people may see Jordan Davis' 50% snap rate and wonder why he didn't play more, but he actually played quite a bit for the role he has in the Jaguars' defense. Considering the Jaguars' defense was much better with him on the field than it was with him on it, and considering the Jaguars put together a terrific day against the run, it is hard to imagine the trade for Davis didn't have a big first-week impact. He isn't going to rack up sacks, but he is already doing his job to change the Jaguars' run defense for the better.

WR Parker Washington

Parker Washington might have had a touchdown robbed by the officials, but he still had a stellar outing. He put together his second-ever back-to-back 100-yard game, and he was a few tough contested catches against a good Giants secondary away from having another potential career day. When the Jaguars needed a big play, they went to Washington. Heck, they went to him when they didn't need a big play. Washington's status as the No. 1 wide receiver in Liam Coen's offense is as clear now as it has been all season long.

Stock Down

RB Bhayshul Tuten

It is time for the Jaguars to sit Bhayshul Tuten until he is healthy. The Jaguars' star running back has shown a lot of toughness and grit by grinding through his foot/ankle injury over the last three games, but this game was proof that an injured Tuten does the Jaguars no favors when they are playing a team that can actually compete with them. It wasn't a problem against bad teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, but it was a problem Sunday.

The Jaguars are 1-5 in the Liam Coen era when Trevor Lawrence throws 40+ passes, and their lone win saw them score 17 points. The offense needs to be balanced to thrive, but the Jaguars can not find that balance without a healthy Tuten. He just did not look anything like himself against the Giants, and it is time for the Jaguars to take stock into what that could mean. The injury was a concern before. Now, it looks like it has to potential to change their entire trajectory as an offense.

OG Ezra Cleveland

Ezra Cleveland has been a good soldier for the Jaguars over the last few seasons, but he has not had the same success this year that he had a year ago. The Jaguars have still been able to put up a ton of points in the meantime, but we saw on Sunday (and in Week 2 against the Broncos) what happens when the Jaguars have to face blue-chip defensive linemen, and Cleveland is a big reason for the issues.

Cleveland had his worst game of the season, and one of his worst games with the Jaguars, on Sunday. He let up some pressures in the passing game and was far below what the Jaguars needed him to be as a run-blocker. Cleveland is looking more and more like a player who is reaching his final months with the franchise, because they will need to upgrade the right guard spot moving ahead.