4 Potential Cap Casualties the Jaguars Should Track

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could have quite a few options on the table entering the 2026 offseason.

It remains to be seen exactly how James Gladstone and the Jaguars' brass plan to attack the offseason considering a variety of factors such as their cap situation, their cache of 11 draft picks, and several big names that are set to hit free agency like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne.

With that in mind, we have written extensively about why the Jaguars appear to be one team that can take advantage of a middling free agency class. If the Jaguars plan to play the compensatory pick game and attempt to use March to load up on 2027 picks, then the Jaguars' additions may come from one specific group.

If the Jaguars sign any players that are released as opposed to players whose contracts have expired, then those players will not impact the compensatory picks. With that in mind, here are five players who may become cap causalities around the NFL who would make sense for the Jaguars.

RB Tony Pollard

The Jaguars could see Etienne leave in free agency for a big offer on the open market, which would lead to plenty of yards from scrimmage and touchdowns needing to be replaced in some fashion. Elevated roles for Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen could replace some of it, but the Jaguars would still need a third back.

The Titans are not in need of cap space, but Pollard has no guaranteed money left and the Titans could easily get out of his deal. What if Robert Saleh wants to reunite with Breece Hall and upgrade from Pollard? He is still a talented running back, and likely would be relatively cheap if the Titans release him.

DL Daron Payne

Another player with no guaranteed money left on his deal, Daron Payne has been one of several Washington Commanders defenders to have down years recently. The Commanders could look to rework their entire unit after the changes they made to their defensive coaching staff and the scheme on that side of the ball, and they create quite a bit of cap space if they make Payne a post-June 1st designation.

The Jaguars need a talent boost in the middle of the defense. Frankly, they need to add several defensive tackles, so adding a guy like Payne would not stop them from continuing to add pieces, while also giving them a defensive tackle with an immensely high ceiling.

EDGE Baron Browning

The Cardinals wouldn't save a ton of money if they move on from Browning, but his production in Arizona has not matched his upcoming cap number. If the Cardinals want to move on after just four sacks from Browning in 23 games, then the Jaguars could be a spot that makes sense for the athletic edge defender.

Browning has the versatility and pass-rush upside the Jaguars have valued from the SAM linebacker spot. If the Jaguars don't bring back Dennis Gardeck, Browning could be one free agency solution to replace him and compete with Jalen McCleod.

CB Jaylon Johnson

With no guaranteed money left and around $15 million in cap savings if they release him, perhaps the Chicago Bears decide to move on from two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson. He missed a ton of time in 2025 and the Bears' regime could look to part ways and find other answers at cornerback for the long-term future.

With two free agents at the cornerback position who played extensive snaps for the Jaguars last season, Jacksonville could be in need for several new additions at the position this offseason. Johnson could be a home run swing type of move.

