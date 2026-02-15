The Biggest Decision Looming Over the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that they can build off of last season's success and keep the ball rolling in 2026. However, there are significant obstacles standing in their way, primarily when it comes to their lack of money in cap space.

The Jaguars have a lot of significant players on their team who will hit free agency because there's no way they can bring everyone back. Travis Etienne Jr. just had the best season as a Jaguar, and he might be on a new team next season. What decision in free agency will shape the rest of their offseason?

Biggest Roster Decision

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's biggest roster decision in the offseason. For the Jaguars, Devin Lloyd was a big component of their defense, and he may be a cap casualty, which would be a huge blow to their defense.

"The former first-round pick flourished before his contract expired with an 88.4 overall PFF grade and an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade. Lloyd was even better in coverage, bumping his mark from 62.6 to 78.9 and his passer rating when targeted from 125.0 to 71.1", said Locker.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I really do believe that Lloyd played his last snap in Jacksonville, simply because he showed off his versatility in a contact year. It's becoming a trend for elite defenses to have a chess piece who can play multiple positions on the defense, like Nick Emmanwori or Kyle Hamilton.

It's becoming a prerequisite to have a freak athlete who can rush the passer and drop back in coverage, because it gives so much flexibility to modern-day defenses and helps keep up with the blistering evolution of NFL offenses. Lloyd showed that he's more than just a player who can excel in zone coverage, but also as a pass-rusher, in man-on-man coverage, and as a run stopper.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There are so many other teams that can outbid James Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' top brass. Unless Lloyd is willing to take a massive pay cut because he believes they can make a Super Bowl run in the next three years, he's going to another team that will give him all the money he asks for.

Losing Lloyd would restructure their defense significantly ad I think it'd result in them taking a step back from how amazing they were last season.

