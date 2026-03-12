James Gladstone Drops Mic on Brian Thomas Jr. Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is among the most intriguing young pass-catchers in the NFL after a tremendous and historic season as a rookie in 2024.

However, last season saw Thomas' production dip drastically due to inconsistencies under first-year head coach Liam Coen. It got so bad that it led to trade rumors around the third-year Jaguars youngster heading into the trade deadline that remained persistent deep into the offseason. General manager James Gladstone spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference discussing Thomas' future in Jacksonville.

Gladstone puts Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors to rest

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the new league year has gotten underway, the trade rumors around Thomas continue to bloom. Injuries and inconsistencies, along with the assumption that the former LSU Tigers standout isn't a scheme fit within Coen's offense, have led to the roar online for Thomas' services.

Gladstone clarified when asked about any offers that the Jaguars have not received any for Thomas, noting that there has not been much dialogue with teams, even if the rumors may seem "reputable," with little action coming from any of those fronts, and wanting little to no disruption to the current momentum the offense had coming into the offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think you think back to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was," Gladstone said. "We have no interest in disrupting the momentum. We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle, and we don't want to make sure that that gets disrupted at any time."

After being asked whether he was amused by how the trade rumors took a life of their own, he smirked, saying it can be "very strange," understanding the type of weight or pressure it may put on Thomas as a player and person within the organization, while calling the rumors "fraudulent claims." This all but effectively put the rumors around Thomas' future in Jacksonville to bed.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) stands a the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"I care more for what weight that might put on Brian himself when it's something that's entirely out of his control and unnecessary," Gladstone said. "So I think that's where my mind would go, if anything. But when it's fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on, and you can actually control and try to do what's best for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"And ultimately, that's not the hardest thing to do when that's the role and where you can try to compartmentalize things. If anything, hopefully it's not a weight that comes with the player that ever would be involved in such a thing."