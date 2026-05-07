Ranking Jaguars' Most Important Offseason Moves From Best to Worst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason, even if one that has not been defined by home run swings.

Throughout the course of the last few months, the Jaguars' have attacked the offseason with a few defined goals: retaining their cornerstone pieces and improving the toughness and physicality of the team, especially in the running game.

With that in mind, we are taking a look at each major decision the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made this offseason, ranking them from best to word. We break it all down below.

Re-Signing Montaric Brown

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) blocks Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) from catching the ball in the endzone during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It really felt like the Jaguars got a great deal with veteran cornerback Montaric Brown this offseason. Fresh off the best year of his career, the former seventh-rounder never hit free-agency as the Jaguars signed him to a bargain at under $11 million a year. Brown is quietly one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL, and it was a wise move for the Jaguars to invest in him as opposed to investing that cap space at a less valuable position.

Extending Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may rank high for some, considering Travon Walker's 2025 sack production and the big number he signed for. But the Walker deal felt like the Jaguars sending a message as much as it was rewarding a player who has done far more than earn it. Walker fought through injuries last season but still proved to be impactful down the stretch. A healthy Walker should in theory make this deal look likea bargain before too long.

Signing Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons to believe Chris Rodriguez Jr. could breakout with the Jaguars this season. The only free agent the Jaguars have signed to this point in the offseason, the Jaguars got the ascending Rodriguez at a relatively low price. He does not have many NFL miles on his tires, already has history and a bond with Liam Coen from Kentucky, and has impressive rushing metrics throughout his career. It feels like he will be a very important piece of the offense.

Letting Travis Etienne Walk

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is not to take away from what Travis Etienne provided the Jaguars last season. He was one of the team's most explosive play-makers, carried their offense to a 5-3 start and then had his best run as a receiving option ever once the running game stalled and Coen had to turn to airing the ball out. With that said, Etienne's rushing metrics over the course of the season tailed off and there is reason to believe the Jaguars' cheaper running back room in 2026 can be more productive. The Jaguars want their running game to take a big leap this season for a reason, after all.

Trading Maason Smith for Ruke Orhorhoro

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It seemed pretty clear by the end of the season that the Jaguars were not going to have a long-term role for former second-round pick Maason Smith. Most figured Smith would be released either after the draft or after training camp, but the Jaguars found a trade partner with the Atlanta Falcons. The Jaguars swapped Smith for Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Jaguars appear to think can give them a boost from an interior pass-rush perspective. He has impressive metrics there, especially in comparison to Smith's production, and the fact they got something for a player they likely would have moved on from is a big plus.

Letting Devin Lloyd Walk

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars seem intent on moving forward with Ventrell Miller as their starting linebacker in the wake of Devin Lloyd leaving for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Miller does not have the draft pedigree or highlights of Lloyd, but he impressed the Jaguars in the few weeks he had to start a year ago, and he also fought with Lloyd for the Week 1 starting job. Lloyd had an impactful season for the Jaguars a year ago, but the Jaguars were wise not to invest another big contract at the linebacker position.

Nate Boerkircher Selection

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The selection of Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 in his year's draft is the most important draft pick the Jaguars made in 2026. The simple reality is that Boerkircher never would have made it to the Jaguars' next pick at No. 81 overall, and there were not many other obvious options left at No. 56 after so many defenders flew off the board to start Day 2. Boerkircher might not be a high-volume target, but he has legit upside in the passing game and should be an impactful blocker. Whether that will be worth No. 56 will be the prevailing question.

Round 3 Swings

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Jaguars landed a big-time addition at No. 88 overall with the selection of All-American Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. It was surprising to see Pregnon there, and he joined the Jaguars' other third-round selections: Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis (No. 81) and Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (No. 100). The Jaguars took each a bit earlier than they were projected, which means the Jaguars are going to have to prove that they got these evaluations right. Overall, there is a real path toward all three becoming future starters, but the rookie impact may be low.

Day 3 Haul

Nov 25, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19)runs with the football while Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) defends him during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Like we did with the Jaguars' Day 2 haul outside of their top selection, we are going to lump the Jaguars' Day 3 decisions together. With six picks in the final four rounds of the draft, it felt like the perfect time for Gladstone to be bold and take a few big swings. The Jaguars made two trades on the day but ultimately, this felt a bit underwhelming at first glance.

The additions of fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol and sixth-round receiver Josh Cameron are interesting, but the Jaguars passed on some productive pass-rushers when they traded up for Wesley Williams , and C.J. Williams and Parjer Hughes look like the two draft picks with the toughest paths to making the 53-man roster.