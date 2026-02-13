2 Intriguing Free Agents With Ties to Jaguars' Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter next month's free agency period as a team with a lot of intrigue. Eventually, the answers will follow.

The Jaguars will be looking for a Year 2 surge from Liam Coen and his staff after a strong 2025, and the offseason will be critical to ensure the Jaguars have the pieces they need to make a jump.

We have discussed free agents with ties to Coen in the past, but the defensive side of the ball is where the most changes are expected.

So with that in mind, here are some defensive free agents with ties to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile that could make sense as options come March. We discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

One option that could make sense for the Jaguars from both a fit and cap perspective could be Green Bay Packers edge defender Kingsley Enagbare. He doesn't have big sack numbers (11.5 in four seasons), was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and only started 21 of the 68 games that he played for Green Bay. As a result, he doesn't exactly project as a player who is going to break the bank in the offseason.

The Jaguars make sense as a team to make additions like Enagbare, who may not be a star but who can still provide valuable depth at a key spot on the team. With Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah both set to be free agents, the Jaguars need a physical edge defender to add to the pass-rush rotation.

Campanile was in Green Bay in 2024 and knows what Enagbare brings to the table as a pass-rusher and, perhaps just as importantly, as a run defender. Adding him would also mean the Jaguars can still look into other options at edge defender to bring in.

Then there is another Packers option. The Jaguars look like they are set to lose Devin Lloyd to free agency more likely than not, which means looking for a potential answer at linebacker. If they want that answer to come in the form of a free agent addition, Quay Walker makes sense to take a look at.

Walker had the best season of his career when Campanile was his position coach in 2024, and it is clear after watching Lloyd last season that Campanile's impact is a very real thing. If Walker would take a discount to be reunited with Campanile, he could give the Jaguars a high-ceiling option at linebacker.

