Identifying the Building Blocks the Jaguars Are Entering 2026 With

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars look a lot different today than they did a year ago, in some ways.

In other ways, the Jaguars' makeup is awfully similar in certain areas as to what it was when the Jaguars embarked on a new offseason in 2024. And even after a stellar 2025 season that was nothing like the previous year's nightmare, the Jaguars' core building blocks are still very much the same.

From the coaching staff to the offense to the defense and even special teams, there are some clear building blocks for the Jaguars to enter the 2026 offseason with -- many of whom are repeats on the list.

We discuss the Jaguars' core building blocks entering the offseason and much more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, view below

As far as the coaching staff goes, one could make the argument for both coordinators to varying degrees. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is unquestionably one of the most important pieces of the franchise today, but both he and Grant Udinski could land head coaching jobs next offseason if the Jaguars have a strong 2026.

That, of course, leaves Liam Coen. The Jaguars' head coach, for my money, is the most important and valuable person in the entire organization, and his staying power apart from his coordinators makes him a clear building block. Not all coaches are different makers, but Coen has certainly proved to be one.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On special teams, Ross Matiscik might be the most accomplished long snapper of the century and Logan Cooke has been a reliable part of the franchise for a long time. Rayuan Lane deserves some consideration because he has the potential to be one of the NFL's best special teamers, but Cam Little and his electric 2025 season make him the easy choice.

Offensively, Trevor Lawrence is the obvious first answer. Lawrence had the best year of his career under Coen and finished as an MVP finalist. There are other names to consider like Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Anton Harrison, but we will go with Brenton Strange. The offense looks like a completely different unit without him on the field.

As for defense, it starts and ends with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as always. The two stalwarts are amongst the best edge duos in the NFL, though a strong year from Travis Hunter could vault him into consideration at cornerback,

