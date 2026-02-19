5 Running Backs for Jaguars to Watch at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is nearly here, and soon the members of the draft class will really begin to seperate themselves.
In anticipation of the combine, we are examining draft positions where the Jaguars have serious needs and noting a few names to track during the week of workouts.
With Travis Etienne set to be a free agent, Liam Coen might need to add another running back in the draft. With that in mind, here are five to watch at the combine.
Penn State RB Kaytron Allen
The hammer of the Penn State offense, Kaytron Allen is a bruising downhill rusher who could replace the void and style the Jaguars lost when they traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen can handle the receiving work, while Allen could serve as the physical, short-yardage rusher.
Still, it will be important for Allen to show his athletic traits at the combine. Some explosiveness to go along with his proven toughness as a runner between the tackles could go a long way when it comes to Allen's draft stock.
Washington RB Jonah Coleman
An incredibly productive college player with 27 touchdowns in the last two seasons, Coleman likely won't wow in terms of testing but he could put away any potential red flags with an impressive display in the athletic drills. Coleman has a lot of carries to his profile, but he could function as another high-floor option in the running back rotation.
Coleman has over 500 career college carries and is also a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield, so he could fit the third-down value the Jaguars also clearly have a high stake in. Coleman has some similar traits to LeQuint Allen as a runner.
Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss
The Jaguars have clearly placed a high value on balance and the ability to break tackles at running back, and Le'Veon Moss fits that bill completely. A compactly built running back, Moss has the toughness and physicality the Jaguars valued in the running game last season.
Moss has battled some injury issues throughout his career, but he has been an effective weapon when on the field. He could be a legit sleeper at the position this year if he has a breakout performance at the combine.
Clemson RB Adam Randall
A former wide receiver who was moved to running back late in his college career, Adam Randall seems like the type of skill player tweener the Jaguars and Coen's staff could get a lot of mileage out of. He adapted well to the position in 2025, and clearly has upside as a dual-threat at the running back position.
The Jaguars already have a running back room full of guys who are making plays in the pass-catching game, but Randall would ensure that they could put any of their running backs on the field and guarantee an advantage in the passing game.
Arkansas RB Mike Washington
A legit three-down running back who can rip off long runs, make plays as a pass-catcher, and serve as a solid blocker in the backfield, Mike Washington Jr. is an incredibly underrated part of the draft class. He also has the type of background that this Jaguars regime has been drawn to in the past, especially on Day 3.
Washington started his college career at Buffalo and also played a year for New Mexico State. He then transferred to Arkansas and the SEC, where he had the best season of his career. That will stand out to James Gladstone.
