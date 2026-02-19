Where Jaguars' Brenton Strange Finds Himself in TE Hierarchy After 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has clearly arrived, and the proof is in his 2025 season.

In his first season as a full-time starter since the Jaguars drafted him in 2023, Strange broke out as one of the NFL's top young tight ends. And now, we know exactly where he is leaving 2025 and what is on the horizon for him moving forward.

Strange's Landing Spot

Pro Football Focus recently revealed its highest-graded tight ends from the 2025 season, and Strange found himself at No. 11 despite missing time with an injury.

"Like several tight ends on this list, Brenton Strange felt the force of the midseason injury, trimming his season in half. From Weeks 1-5, Strange was a consistent contributor, barrelling toward a career-best campaign in his third year with the Jaguars before landing on injured reserve. That career-high year still manifested," PFF said.

"Strange caught 48 passes for 549 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 and was instrumental in Jacksonville’s passing game. He was also one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL, as his 85.6 zone PFF run-blocking grade paced the position. A strong season for an ascending tight end.

The Jaguars made it clear from the time their new regime took over that Strange was a player and they were expecting big things out of. The former Penn State tight end had always flashed exciting traits, but he was one of several Jaguars who took his game to a different level in 2025.

Strange was one of the core pieces of the Jaguars' offense from the start of the season to the end of it, sans the five weeks he missed with injury. The Jaguars' offense struggled without Strange on the field, while Strange was perhaps the most trustworthy target Trevor Lawrence had all season long as well as a dominant run-blocker.

Strange should be expected to be even higher on this list in 2026. He is going to get another year with Liam Coen and his scheme, and as long as he is healthy he should be expected to have a standout season.

There are a few names in front of Strange on the list that he could easily surpass during the 2026 season as long as he meets his potential, namely Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta. Strange is in a good spot now, but he should be in an even better one a year from now.

