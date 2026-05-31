5 Things We Will Be Watching at Week 2 of Jaguars OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The second week of Jaguars organized team activities are right around the corner, and the chance is now for players with rising stocks to take their next steps.

After an eventful first OTA practice last week, we turn our focus to next week's OTA practice and what we will be looking for in week two. Here is what we will have our eyes closely on at the Miller Electric Center on Monday.

The Offensive Line's Continued Chemistry

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The offensive line is a fascinating situation for the Jaguars. They are returning all nine offensive linemen from last season and also added one of the draft's top guards in big-man Emmanuel Pregnon, who does not even have to start early on due to the depth with Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari.

There is no real point in evaluating performances from the offensive line at this point in the offseason. These practices are in helmets and shorts, and the lack of pads means there is nothing going on during these practices that is close to what the Jaguars will see when games matter. But that does not mean there is no value for the offensive line at OTAs.

For the Jaguars, they can continue to build reps for an offensive line as a cohesive group after having to use a ton of different pairings last year. The Jaguars are missing left tackle Cole Van Lanen until he is back on the practice field, but otherwise they have this unit at full strength with a solid starting and backup offensive line.

The RB Room ... Again

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' running back room has been one of the top focuses of the roster this entire offseason. Even with Chris Rodriguez Jr. sidelined last week, that doesn't mean the room doesn't have a lot at stake over the course of the entire offseason. Things do not get real for the running back room until pads come on, but any edge counts whether it is for a starting or backup role.

Liam Coen himself said the running back position is "wide open" and that goes beyond the question of who will get more carries between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten. J'Mari Taylor and his battle with both DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah is worth watching each week, while seeing how much Tuten or Allen shine in the passing game could be indicative of things to come.

Can Lawrence and Thomas keep it up?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The topic of Trevor Lawrence's and Brian Thomas Jr.'s chemistry, especially with the deep ball, was a big one last week. There is no secret that Thomas at his best could take the Jaguars' offense to an entirely different level than it was at even a year ago, and two did display that kind of chemistry in Thomas' rookie season.

They got off to a good start at OTAs with a strong practice from the duo on Tuesday, and whether they can keep up this momentum before things get really important could give us an early indication of what is next. Thomas is supremely talented and teams normally put their No. 1 cornerback on him. If the Jaguars and Lawrence can make defenses pay even when that happens, then the offense will enter into a different tier entirely.

These 2 Second-Year Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) walks on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' 2025 draft class is set to be a critical piece of what the Jaguars do this season. While Travis Hunter is not set to be on the field for OTAs as he sets his sights on a training camp return, there are still a few key players the Jaguars will need to take a leap. Tuten and Allen get plenty of attention in this regard, but what about two others: Caleb Ransaw and Jack Kiser.

Ransaw returned to the practice field last week after missing his entire season due to his training camp foot injury. It was unfortunate that he more or less had to take a redshirt rookie season, but the fact that he looked explosive in Tuesday's practice is a good sign for where he is at. I think he makes a big impact for the Jaguars' defense this season.

As for Kiser, I am interested to see how much of a step he takes. If he is looking at second-year improvement that shows up this early in the offseason, then the Jaguars might feel comfortable enough at backup linebacker to not look for any other options that leave teams post-June 1st or later on near the end of training camp.

The Returner Options

Oct 17, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had one of the best return units in the NFL last year, both in terms of punt and kick returns. They set up a bunch of favorable field positions for Liam Coen's offense, and the Jaguars have consistently shown solid play in this area under long-time special teams coordinator Heath Farwell. With that said, it is fair to wonder who will be returning kicks and punts for the Jaguars this season.

Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten were fantastic in the punt and kick return game last season, but each should have an expanded role on offense this season. If the Jaguars do not want either of them to take extra hits on special teams, it will be important for alternative options to step up now.