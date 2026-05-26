New Blood Means Jaguars OL Offers Roster's Highest Intrigue Entering OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars won't have pads on during OTAs, that does not mean there won't be some important questions posed for offensive line.

With the Jaguars kicking off OTAs on Tuesday, here is the state of the offensive line and why new faces mean there are jobs to be won and lost along the line entering this week.

The Locks

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen: It remains to be seen exactly when Cole Van Lanen will be back on the field after last year's knee injury, though it stands to reason we will not see much of him in OTAs. When he does come back, he will be a key piece yet again.

Ezra Cleveland: Ezra Cleveland had one of the best years of his career in 2025, anchoring the Jaguars' left guard spot and proving to be a good fit in Liam Coen's offense. He was especially effective in pass-pro.

Robert Hainsey: The heart and soul of the Jaguars' offensive line last season, Robert Hainsey is perhaps the most underrated Jaguar in terms of importance. He proved to be a difference-maker at times in 2026.

Patrick Mekari: The Jaguars made Patrick Mekari their top free agent addition last offseason, though he sustained a back injury early on in the season and then was injured again toward the end of the year. He is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the NFL when at his best.

Anton Harrison: The Jaguars picked up Anton Harrison's fifth-year option for a reason. He could have an even bigger year in 2026, and he should be a very, very rich man in another year or so. He is the closest thing the line has to a potential blue-chipper.

Walker Little: Walker Little started a dozen games for the Jaguars at left tackle last season and then started the Wild Card game in the same spot. He provides key depth, especially with Cole Van Lanen injured.

Wyatt Milum: The Jaguars' third-round pick a year ago, Wyatt Milum played a small role last season but could very well push for a bigger spot this year. He could also be the short-term swing tackle while Van Lanen is out.

Emmanuel Pregnon: If Anton Harrison has the highest ceiling amongst the Jaguars' linemen, then Emmanuel Pregnon is right behind him. He is a massive people-mover at guard and gives the Jaguars an element they didn't have before.

Jonah Monheim: One of the only rookie centers to actually play snaps in the NFL last season, Jonah Monheim showed up big when needed. He stepped in against Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 4 win, and the offense didn't miss a beat. He then played solid in a tough spot start against the Seattle Seahawks the next week.

On the Bubble

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chuma Edoga: If the Jaguars keep 10 offensive linemen, then Chuma Edoga should have no issues. The addition of Pregnon and versatility of Milum does create a depth battle question at both guard and tackle.

Jerome Carvin: Jerome Carvin was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad in 2024 and remained there in 2025, though he did appear in one game last season.

Garrett DiGiorgio: Signed this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, Garrett DiGiorgio is an interesting case since he has experience at both guard and tackle. He could be a sleeper to watch.

Ricky Lee: A member of the practice squad last season, Ricky Lee is a Jacksonville native who gives the Jaguars some tackle depth moving forward.

Jimto Obidegwu: One of two undrafted free agent offensive linemen signed to the Jaguars' roster this offseason, he started 30 games in college and earned All-American Conference third-team honors at North Texas last season.

Sal Wormley: An undrafted free agent and practice squad member from a year ago, Sal Wormley gives the Jaguars extended depth at the center position.

Kilian Zierer: Originally signed by Houston through the international pathway program in 2023, the Jaguars added him last October and then signed him back to a reserve/future deal this offseason. He is an interesting name to watch.

The Biggest Question

Will the young guards push the veterans?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is what makes the Jaguars' offensive line the most interesting position group on the roster entering OTAs. The Jaguars have a pair of experienced veterans at guard in Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari; the former was one of the team's best linemen last season, while the latter signed the biggest deal of any Jaguars free agent last season.

But at the same time, the Jaguars have drafted guards with third-round picks in back-to-back years, and at some point they will want to see those investments on the field. Whether that moment comes in 2026 is where the question really sits, and the Jaguars will start to see the first steps toward finding that answer this week.

It was far from a surprise to see Wyatt Milum spend most of his rookie year on the sidelines. The Jaguars had depth and versatility in front of him and he dealt with injuries at the start of the year. But with another year under his belt, he could really push for a starting spot. Then there is Emmanuel Pregnon, who many considered to be one of the top guards in the entire draft. The new blood is here, and 2026 might be their year.

Bold Prediction

Walker Little Starts Minimum of 8 Games (Not Consecutively)

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Walker Little ended up starting 14 games for the Jaguars last season, with two of those starts coming at right guard after Cole Van Lanen took the left tackle spot. I believe the Jaguars will still need Little in an important capacity in 2026, and I predict he will still start at least eight games in some capacity.

This is not to say I think Little starts the first eight games of the year at left tackle. Cole Van Lanen will return from injury and take the left tackle spot at some point, but Little has the ability to start at guard or right tackle in a pinch. Chances are, the Jaguars will need his versatility at some point. While Van Lanen may be the new franchise left tackle, Little is still an important part of this room.