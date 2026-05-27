The Unique Way the Jaguars are Keeping Travis Hunter Involved at OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter isn't quite back yet. But he is certainly getting closer.

Hunter’s return from his season-ending knee injury as a rookie is set to be arguably the biggest storyline of the Jaguars in the coming months. This return has not quite taken place yet, with Hunter not taking part in any drills during Tuesday's OTA practice.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tuesday did feature Hunter’s light-up-the-room smile and signature dance moves in between periods as he stayed closely connected to the offense throughout the practice, watching drills closely and staying at the hip of the offense’s key pieces during team drills.

So while Hunter is not yet ready to display the traits that made him the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick, he is still getting value in OTAs: on and off the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter's Approach to OTAs

As Trevor Lawrence said after practice, Hunter acted as the Jaguars' unofficial 12th man in the huddle on Tuesday. He is clearly soaking up as many mental reps as he can, which is perhaps more critical for him and his role than any other player on the Jaguars' entire roster.

“Yeah, I think it's all just good for him because he is still a young player and obviously both sides of the ball, he is learning a lot. So now is a time where he really can just get so much mental work, and in practice he can watch and he sees things," Lawrence said on Tuesday.

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participate in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"And every time, especially now that we're having competitive periods, you see a rep and you see someone do something maybe great that you learned from or not right that you learned from, you say, ‘Okay, versus Cover 2, I need to take that higher.’ He just needs to memory bank all those things so that when he is back moving around, he's feeling good, he is flying around, he has it down."

But it is more than just Hunter staging engaged that has been valuable to him and his offseason approach. The Jaguars have also expanded upon their virtual meeting room, giving Hunter a chance to bank some game-like reps that he is not otherwise cleared to do.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Decades ago, Hunter would have been sidelined all offseason. But in today's age of sports technology, he is still able to benefit from OTAs. For a player who missed out on over half of his rookie season, any reps Hunter is able to nab are critical -- especially for Hunter's future at cornerback.

"The virtual room has been really good for Travis to be able to go in there. We expanded that room downstairs to make it one big room and man, you can go in there and essentially play a game. From the defensive back’s perspective, all you see is the linebackers, the D-line and the offense, so, he can go in there in a half hour and play a game and just go," Coen said.

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Now you're not going to be able to get a ton of the routes and how they play out, but alignment, assignment, making calls, adjustments to formations have been so valuable to him. And then to get out here and be able to hear the call, go line up, say what he's got, kind of walk a few steps through.

The Jaguars will clearly have big plans for Hunter once he is all the way back. But until then, they are deploying all of the tools at their disposal to prepare him for a strong second season. So far, the results have been positive.

I've been very pleased with Travis in that way he looks, his upper body, the way that looks. He runs outside of my office in the mornings and he looks like he's been in the weight room, so I've been very pleased.”