The Unique Way the Jaguars are Keeping Travis Hunter Involved at OTAs
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter isn't quite back yet. But he is certainly getting closer.
Hunter’s return from his season-ending knee injury as a rookie is set to be arguably the biggest storyline of the Jaguars in the coming months. This return has not quite taken place yet, with Hunter not taking part in any drills during Tuesday's OTA practice.
Tuesday did feature Hunter’s light-up-the-room smile and signature dance moves in between periods as he stayed closely connected to the offense throughout the practice, watching drills closely and staying at the hip of the offense’s key pieces during team drills.
So while Hunter is not yet ready to display the traits that made him the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick, he is still getting value in OTAs: on and off the field.
Hunter's Approach to OTAs
As Trevor Lawrence said after practice, Hunter acted as the Jaguars' unofficial 12th man in the huddle on Tuesday. He is clearly soaking up as many mental reps as he can, which is perhaps more critical for him and his role than any other player on the Jaguars' entire roster.
“Yeah, I think it's all just good for him because he is still a young player and obviously both sides of the ball, he is learning a lot. So now is a time where he really can just get so much mental work, and in practice he can watch and he sees things," Lawrence said on Tuesday.
"And every time, especially now that we're having competitive periods, you see a rep and you see someone do something maybe great that you learned from or not right that you learned from, you say, ‘Okay, versus Cover 2, I need to take that higher.’ He just needs to memory bank all those things so that when he is back moving around, he's feeling good, he is flying around, he has it down."
But it is more than just Hunter staging engaged that has been valuable to him and his offseason approach. The Jaguars have also expanded upon their virtual meeting room, giving Hunter a chance to bank some game-like reps that he is not otherwise cleared to do.
Decades ago, Hunter would have been sidelined all offseason. But in today's age of sports technology, he is still able to benefit from OTAs. For a player who missed out on over half of his rookie season, any reps Hunter is able to nab are critical -- especially for Hunter's future at cornerback.
"The virtual room has been really good for Travis to be able to go in there. We expanded that room downstairs to make it one big room and man, you can go in there and essentially play a game. From the defensive back’s perspective, all you see is the linebackers, the D-line and the offense, so, he can go in there in a half hour and play a game and just go," Coen said.
"Now you're not going to be able to get a ton of the routes and how they play out, but alignment, assignment, making calls, adjustments to formations have been so valuable to him. And then to get out here and be able to hear the call, go line up, say what he's got, kind of walk a few steps through.
The Jaguars will clearly have big plans for Hunter once he is all the way back. But until then, they are deploying all of the tools at their disposal to prepare him for a strong second season. So far, the results have been positive.
I've been very pleased with Travis in that way he looks, his upper body, the way that looks. He runs outside of my office in the mornings and he looks like he's been in the weight room, so I've been very pleased.”
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley