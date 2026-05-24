5 Things We Will Be Watching Closely at Jaguars OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of OTAs are right around the corner for the Jacksonville Jaguars, offering the next chance for Liam Coen's squad to take a step forward.

But what will we be watching closely when the Jaguars begin OTAs on Tuesday at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

The RB Room Begins Its Battle

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrate a touchdown by teammate Brian Thomas Jr. against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most interesting position battle on the Jaguars' roster is set to be at running back , and OTAs is when the fireworks will really begin. While practices without pads make it hard to evaluate the complete skill sets of running backs, there is no questioning that the path towards snaps in the Jaguars' backfield is set to begin now for Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The Jaguars seem bound to deploy a timeshare backfield this season, leaning on all three running backs at different points in the season. But someone has to be the lead dog, and OTAs is when the battle to decide that lead back truly begins.

The 2025 Draft Class

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguarss' 2025 draft class played some key roles in last year's AFC South title and playoff run, but they will need to play even more important ones in 2026. As the Jaguars' roster matures under Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars will need more and more draft picks to develop year-by-year, and it is easy to see where the Jaguars need their second-year players to contribute.

OTAs will present the chance for Caleb Ransaw to return from his rookie year season-ending foot injury, marking one of the most significant injury returns the Jaguars are projected to have. Wyatt Milum should push for a starting role at guard, while the likes of Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Rayuan Lane should all see the first steps of their expanded roles. Linebackers Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod will also have plenty of eyes on them as they look to take the next step at a shallow position group.

Liam Coen's New Coaching Additions

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars made two important coaching additions this offseason. On offense, they hired Brian Picucci as the offensive run game coordinator after attempting to hire him to Liam Coen's staff in 2025. Picucci has a long history with Coen and should immediately become a key piece of the Jaguars' running game plans. With this area of the offense being where the Jaguars need to improve the most, Picucci could play a key role.

Defensively, the Jaguars hired Mathieu Araujo from the Miami Dolphins as their defensive pass game coordinator. He is slotted to play a critical role coaching the cornerbacks and serving as a top soldier for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and he will be trusted with one of the Jaguars' most important players in Travis Hunter. Watching each of these coaches in their element at OTAs will be telling.

Cornerback Depth Chart Sorting Out

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on after training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' cornerback room won't have Travis Hunter at OTAs , and it is also likely safe to assume that Jourdan Lewis will not return until training camp either. That leaves the Jaguars' top helathy cornerbacks as Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones, and essentailly every cornerback behind them sans Christian Braswell is inexperienced with a practice squad past or is a rookie.

The Jaguars' top four cornerback spots are clearly taken, and it also feels safe to say that Braswell has the inside track to the No. 5 cornerback job. But behind those cornerbacks, the Jaguars will have to sort out between the likes of Keith Taylor, Devon Marshall, Jabbar Muhammad, and Preston Hodge. This is when some jobs can be won or lost.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL Draft came and went without the Jaguars trading Brian Thomas Jr. , which was hardly a surprise considering the public stances the Jaguars' brass has consistently taken on the former first-round pick. It is now clear the Jaguars are moving forward with Thomas as a key piece of their offense, and OTAs will be his first chance to bounce back from the 2025 season.

There is no denying that Thomas is in need of redemption after a difficult 2025. But Thomas can quickly put last year behind him by getting off to a productive start in 2026, and he can start building his momentum starting in OTAs. Thomas has not always been a great practice player, and changing that over the next few weeks could be a sign that he is turning the corner.