Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projections 6.0: Final Predictions for Liam Coen's Squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The final predictions are here.

After months of guessing what the Jacksonville Jaguars might look like in 2026, cut down day is just a day away, and all of the hay is in the barn.

With training camp and the preseason now officially in the books, here is what we believe the Jaguars' 53-man roster is set to look like come Sunday afternoon.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out of the pocket during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

There is no drama with this one. Nick Mullens proved time and time again over the last few weeks of training camp that he is the clear QB2 on the roster, with neither Carter Bradley nor Joey Aguilar coming close to challenging him despite a bumpy start to the preseason a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence is, well, Trevor Lawrence.

RB (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) catches a pass after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen; Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah didn't dress during Friday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which indicates to me that he is safe. I think the Jaguars could go with carrying just three running backs if they deem LeQuint Allen's injury to be a few more weeks away from healing. Otherwise, there is not much controversy in this room. J'Mari Taylor is my pick for the practice squad spot.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) looks to catch a pass during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers; Brian Thomas Jr.; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

There is no other receiver on the roster that I think can even push for a roster spot. The Jaguars have six quality talents at receiver when you count Travis Hunter, and this is one of the deeper rooms on the roster. It felt like the Jaguars were happy with what they saw out of the rookie receivers all summer, while the practice squad should be able to fit other backup receivers like Tim Jones and Austin Trammell.

TE (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol

This is the toughest room for me to figure out. Logic would say that since the Jaguars are looking to use tight ends more in their offense in general this year, that they should want to bring four tight ends into cut down day. But if the Jaguars were to do that, they would have to make a tough decision at either linebacker, running back, or defensive end that I just do not think is worth what the risk is. Instead, I believe the Jaguars should attempt to sign Quintin Morris and Hunter Long to the practice squad and then elevate them on game day.

OL (9)

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Emmanuel Pregnon; Jonah Monheim; Wyatt Milum; Daniel Faalele

The biggest question for the Jaguars' offensive line, to me, is the status of Chuma Edoga. The veteran backup offensive lineman is a good deal better than any of the offensive linemen who dressed for the Jaguars in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers, but the Jaguars already have nine offensive linemen who appear to be more secure in their spots. Unless the Jaguars go with 10 offensive linemen, I have a hard time fitting Edoga somewhere onto the roster. He is a solid depth piece, but the additions of Emmanuel Pregnon and Daniel Faalele and the return of Cole Van Lanen have changed things.

EDGE (6)

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Wesley Williams; Bryan Thomas Jr.

Bryan Thomas Jr. over Zach Durfee was the toughest decision to make on this entire 53-man rsoter, but it was one that had to be made. Thomas was all over the field for the Jaguars this summer, just like Danny Striggow and B.J. Green were last year. He has earned a spot on the roster and then some moving forward.

IDL (5)

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton; Arik Armstead; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis; Matt Dickerson

Ruke Orhorhoro got a lot of run this preseason unlike most players who are set to be on the 53-man roster, but I do not think that means anything for his chances. Otherwise, the Jaguars have several players here locked in as starters, recent top draft picks, or the always-reliable Matt Dickerson. This could be one spot to watch for a potential surprise, though, since it seemed like Orhorhoro never really climbed the depth chart this summer.

LB (6)

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) warms up before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Dennis Gardeck; Jahlani Tavai; Branson Combs; Jalen McLeod

The big change for me here is putting Jalen McLeod over Yasir Abdullah. McLeod showed me enough flashes on defense Friday night for me to think that there is enough potential there for the Jaguars to develop behind Dennis Gardeck. Jahlani Tavai could be an interesting choice to keep around, but it feels like the Jaguars need some linebacker depth until Jack Kiser is back.

CB (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) uses tennis balls to juggle in a hand-eye coordination drill during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis; Jabbar Muhammad

Whether the Jaguars carry six cornerbacks or not is the question mark to me. Christian Braswell is a solid special-teamer and has been around for awhile, but it is hard for me to imagine that the Jaguars will be able to let Jabbar Muhammad go after the production that he had in practices this spring and summer. He wasn't as good in the preseason, but it is a fair question of whether that really matters.

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Antonio Johnson; Eric Murray; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

The biggest question at the safety room, to me, is whether Jalen Huskey or Caleb Ransaw will be the third safety. Otherwise, I think the Jaguars already know who their five safeties are, just like they did once the draft was over in April. Huskey and Ransaw both had their moments in training camp, and Rayuan Lane is maybe the best special teamer on the roster who isn't a kicker/punter/long-snapper.

Specialist (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars Punter Logan Cooke (9) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little; Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

As usual, there is nothing to report here. The Jaguars have a really good trio of specialists and two of them are amongst the highest-paid special teamers in the entire NFL. Logan Cooke had a great pint in the first-quarter of Friday's game, though, if you are looking for something special teams related to talk about.