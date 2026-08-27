Power Ranking Jaguars' Rookies After Training Camp: Who Will Make Biggest Impact?
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class is ready to get rolling.
The Jaguars concluded their month-long training camp on Wednesday, and all focus will now be geared toward Week 1 and shaping up the 53-man roster. A big piece of that roster, of course, is the 2026 draft class.
So with training camp now in the rearview, what do we make of the early impressions of the 2026 class, and who do we think will make the greatest impact this season? We break it down below, ranking the 10 picks from least impactful to most.
10. LB Parker Hughes
Parker Hughes had some really encouraging flashes at the start of training camp, and I think his speed would have been a big boost to special teams coordinator Heath Farwell's units. With that said, his rookie season ended after the first preseason game when the Jaguars placed him on the injured reserve list. Hughes will return next season, and he will be an interesting play to watch come next offseason.
9. DE Zach Durfee
The fact that Zach Durfee is this low on the list is not a true indicator of the kind of training camp that he had. He was impressive through the first half of camp before missing a few practices, but he returned and had some disruptive reps against the Panthers last Friday. With that said, the fact that he might be fighting with undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. for a roster spot suggests his place on this list is correct.
8. DE Wesley Williams
Wesley Williams had some interesting flashes during training camp and the first pair of preseason games, but it is hard to envision him truly making the kind of rookie year impact that will be overly notable. He projects as a backup and rotational player this season who may or may not be active on game days to start the season. I think the Jaguars like his upside and potential, but I also do not think that results in many snaps as a rookie.
7. DL Albert Regis
Albert Regis had a very impressive first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, displaying some serious athletic traits on a sack against Zach Wilson. He missed some time after that and did not play last week against the Panthers as a result, but he still has some upside moving forward. Like Williams, though, he does not seem close to being near the top of the pecking order for snaps.
6. TE Tanner Koziol
Tanner Koziol feels like the Jaguars rookie who I have the toughest tome slotting. He is clearly the No. 3 tight end and got his fair share of reps with Trevor Lawrence during camp. But how often do the Jaguars go with three tight end sets, and how often can Koziol actually see the ball in the passing game? These are questions that will be tough to answer until we see how the Jaguars deploy them in Week 1 and beyond.
5. WR CJ Williams
Both of the Jaguars' rookie receivers impressed this summer, with the duo winning in their own unique ways. We will get to Josh Cameron in a bit, but we start with CJ Williams with the takeaway that he has the best seperation skills amongst the Jaguars' rookie receivers. He knows how to get open, especially over the middle of the field, and seems like a natural player to develop behind Jakobi Meyers. The depth at receiver will make it tougher for him to get snaps early on, but he will get first-team looks if there are any injuries.
4. DB Jalen Huskey
One player who certainly seemed to rise over the course of training camp was third-round rookie Jalen Huskey. I came into camp thinking that he would get what would amount to a red-shirt season for the Jaguars due to their depth at safety, but it would not surprise me to see him get some playing time after his performance over the course of camp. He is physical and was around the ball quite a bit in coverage.
3. WR Josh Cameron
The way Josh Cameron ended training camp with the most explosive play of the final practice summed up his summer. He has shown a real knack for winning deep downfield and he and Trevor Lawrence have quietly built a bit of a connection in that regard. He is also a very strong blocker in the running game and had some of the best hands of any Jaguars receiver all camp. There are still areas he can work on, such as getting open against man coverage, but he will produce if called upon.
2. TE Nate Boerkircher
I expect Nate Boerkircher to play quite a bit for the Jaguars this season. Whether that translates into any generous volume as a pass-catcher remains to be seen but feels ultimately unlikely. With that said, the Jaguars spent a lot of time in camp working on 12 personnel, and it is clear that he is the key to that. He is a legit blocker and the Jaguars believe he can help open things up for Brenton Strange in the passing game as a result. I think he will get his looks in the passing game now and then, but his true value will be elsewhere.
1. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon
The only rookie who is a bonafide starter for Week 1 is third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The Jaguars' young offensive lineman entered training camp as a backup before a mix of injuries led to him being forced into starter snaps a few weeks ago. Well, he impressed in those snaps and in the preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints, and he has kept his role with the starting lineup even with the Jaguars getting several reinforcements back along the offensive line.
“I think he's done an awesome job. He plays hard, he's huge, he's strong, you can tell he cares, he plays super hard. I think that's the first thing you notice," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said about Pregnon on Wednesday.
"And then mentally, it's not been too much for him. Obviously, he is a rookie and there's still a lot to learn and there's looks every day that you can teach off of, but he's not lost at all. He knows what he's doing. There's a lot of plays that we can clean up, but as far as knowing what he's doing and playing hard, he's got that down. I think he's protected well. He's been moving people in the run game. He's athletic. He's done an awesome job, so I think we got a bunch of guys up front that can play and play well and I love what I'm seeing from E-man.”
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley