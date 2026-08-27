Power Ranking Jaguars' Rookies After Training Camp: Who Will Make Biggest Impact?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class is ready to get rolling.

The Jaguars concluded their month-long training camp on Wednesday, and all focus will now be geared toward Week 1 and shaping up the 53-man roster. A big piece of that roster, of course, is the 2026 draft class.

So with training camp now in the rearview, what do we make of the early impressions of the 2026 class, and who do we think will make the greatest impact this season? We break it down below, ranking the 10 picks from least impactful to most.

10. LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Parker Hughes (53) explodes on the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Hughes had some really encouraging flashes at the start of training camp, and I think his speed would have been a big boost to special teams coordinator Heath Farwell's units. With that said, his rookie season ended after the first preseason game when the Jaguars placed him on the injured reserve list. Hughes will return next season, and he will be an interesting play to watch come next offseason.

9. DE Zach Durfee

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) in the second quarter during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact that Zach Durfee is this low on the list is not a true indicator of the kind of training camp that he had. He was impressive through the first half of camp before missing a few practices, but he returned and had some disruptive reps against the Panthers last Friday. With that said, the fact that he might be fighting with undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. for a roster spot suggests his place on this list is correct.

8. DE Wesley Williams

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) throws against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) during the third quarter of the preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wesley Williams had some interesting flashes during training camp and the first pair of preseason games, but it is hard to envision him truly making the kind of rookie year impact that will be overly notable. He projects as a backup and rotational player this season who may or may not be active on game days to start the season. I think the Jaguars like his upside and potential, but I also do not think that results in many snaps as a rookie.

7. DL Albert Regis

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Albert Regis (98) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Regis had a very impressive first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, displaying some serious athletic traits on a sack against Zach Wilson. He missed some time after that and did not play last week against the Panthers as a result, but he still has some upside moving forward. Like Williams, though, he does not seem close to being near the top of the pecking order for snaps.

6. TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass after the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Koziol feels like the Jaguars rookie who I have the toughest tome slotting. He is clearly the No. 3 tight end and got his fair share of reps with Trevor Lawrence during camp. But how often do the Jaguars go with three tight end sets, and how often can Koziol actually see the ball in the passing game? These are questions that will be tough to answer until we see how the Jaguars deploy them in Week 1 and beyond.

5. WR CJ Williams

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of the Jaguars' rookie receivers impressed this summer, with the duo winning in their own unique ways. We will get to Josh Cameron in a bit, but we start with CJ Williams with the takeaway that he has the best seperation skills amongst the Jaguars' rookie receivers. He knows how to get open, especially over the middle of the field, and seems like a natural player to develop behind Jakobi Meyers. The depth at receiver will make it tougher for him to get snaps early on, but he will get first-team looks if there are any injuries.

4. DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) prepares to punch the ball out of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) hands during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One player who certainly seemed to rise over the course of training camp was third-round rookie Jalen Huskey. I came into camp thinking that he would get what would amount to a red-shirt season for the Jaguars due to their depth at safety, but it would not surprise me to see him get some playing time after his performance over the course of camp. He is physical and was around the ball quite a bit in coverage.

3. WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs a route during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The way Josh Cameron ended training camp with the most explosive play of the final practice summed up his summer. He has shown a real knack for winning deep downfield and he and Trevor Lawrence have quietly built a bit of a connection in that regard. He is also a very strong blocker in the running game and had some of the best hands of any Jaguars receiver all camp. There are still areas he can work on, such as getting open against man coverage, but he will produce if called upon.

2. TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I expect Nate Boerkircher to play quite a bit for the Jaguars this season. Whether that translates into any generous volume as a pass-catcher remains to be seen but feels ultimately unlikely. With that said, the Jaguars spent a lot of time in camp working on 12 personnel, and it is clear that he is the key to that. He is a legit blocker and the Jaguars believe he can help open things up for Brenton Strange in the passing game as a result. I think he will get his looks in the passing game now and then, but his true value will be elsewhere.

1. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only rookie who is a bonafide starter for Week 1 is third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The Jaguars' young offensive lineman entered training camp as a backup before a mix of injuries led to him being forced into starter snaps a few weeks ago. Well, he impressed in those snaps and in the preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints, and he has kept his role with the starting lineup even with the Jaguars getting several reinforcements back along the offensive line.

“I think he's done an awesome job. He plays hard, he's huge, he's strong, you can tell he cares, he plays super hard. I think that's the first thing you notice," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said about Pregnon on Wednesday.

"And then mentally, it's not been too much for him. Obviously, he is a rookie and there's still a lot to learn and there's looks every day that you can teach off of, but he's not lost at all. He knows what he's doing. There's a lot of plays that we can clean up, but as far as knowing what he's doing and playing hard, he's got that down. I think he's protected well. He's been moving people in the run game. He's athletic. He's done an awesome job, so I think we got a bunch of guys up front that can play and play well and I love what I'm seeing from E-man.”