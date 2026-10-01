Absurd Travis Hunter Stat Highlights Jaguars' Draft Gamble is Starting to Pay Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Travis Hunter trade is starting to show some signs of paying off through the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

The Jaguars have the top-scoring defense in the NFL, and Hunter is a big reason why. The Cleveland Browns avoided him in Week 1, he was the team's best corner in Week 2, and last week against the New England Patriots he had a breakout performance that was highlighted by his first NFL interception.

As a result of Hunter's play, there is one gaudy stat that reflects the results the Jaguars are starting to see from last year's draft night gamble.

The only CBs to be targeted multiple times in man coverage and have a 0.0 passer rating allowed this season



Trent McDuffie

Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/rQlgHKWMjq — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2026

Hunter's Man Coverage

The fact that Hunter has been such an elite cornerback in man coverage in his eighth, ninth, and tenth NFL games is impressive. The fact he is doing it after being mostly a wide receiver instead of a cornerback is even more impressive. The fact he is doing all of this coming off last year's season-ending knee injury, however, is outrageous and highlights what a special talent Hunter is .

Finding a cornerback who can successfully take away a team's entire target and, in the instance of the Browns' game, a side of the field is rare. Hunter has always been that type of talent at cornerback, but now that he is getting more and more reps at the position in-game, his development is starting to pay off in a big way.

Jacksonville was primarily a zone defense a year ago, though it feels like man coverage is more of an option with Hunter on the field. He has been able to erase receivers from man coverage, and he is now a rare player who has recorded an interception and caught a touchdown pass on offense. Thanks to Hunter's rare skill-set, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has more tools at his disposal.

“I think Travis has tremendous flexibility and balance, and that's what enables him to change directions so well. I was just talking about the top of the route. I think that's one of the things he does a very good job of and he's continuing to get better at," Campanile said on Thursday.

Highest graded CBs in man coverage this season



Mansoor Delane 93.8

Kristian Fulton 92.8

Nohl Williams 91.8

Trent McDuffie 90.9

Travis Hunter 90.3 pic.twitter.com/4Tv5R4kLLU — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2026

"The eye discipline, I think that's one of the things in the last year for him that he's continuing to get better at and that's showing up and it's paying off for him. I think that's what makes him really tough to deal with at that position.”

Campanile stresses to the secondary that the keys to every play are the eyes, feet, hands, and then the finish. Hunter has shown more and more each game that he is meeting those keys, and it is bringing him closer and closer to the football with each performance.

"Just like Camp says, it is the eyes, feet, hands. You know, all that plays a part in the play," Hunter said from the locker room on Thursday.

"But the plays when I was around the ball, I didn't get to the ball fast enough because my eyes were wrong. But you know, I got to continue to lock in on the first detail, which is eyes, and then my feet and my hands are gonna follow."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) celebrates his interception in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have never needed Hunter to do anything but play his game to justify the steep price they paid to land him, though justifying that price has long been the last thing on the minds of the Jaguars and Hunter. Patience through Hunter's early development and his rookie-year injury has brought the Jaguars to where they are now, which is having one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the NFL.

Hunter will be needed more this week against Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals than most weeks. If his progression and coverage ability from the first three weeks of the season is any indication, Hunter will show yet another sign of a trade paying off when Week 4 kicks off.