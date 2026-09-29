Viral Ball Boy Moment Leads to Proper Ending for Jaguars, Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Do not fret, Duval. Travis Hunter got his football.

Hunter recorded the first interception of his NFL career in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, creating one of the biggest plays of the Jaguars' entire season thus far. Then, things got a bit ... weird.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen attempted to grab the ball from a Patriots ball boy, who picked it up and refused to give the ball. The ball boy appeared to try to push Hines-Allen away as he tried to grab the ball and even punch it out before Jacksonville's equipment manager, George Pellicer, stepped in.

My POV of Travis Hunter’s 1st career interception



Weird interaction at the end between #Jaguars Josh Hines-Allen and the ball-guy when he tried to get the ball pic.twitter.com/7ByHNjK4D8 — Brandon Green🍀 (@BGreenReports) September 27, 2026

The Proper Ending

Luckily for Hunter , the Jaguars were able to get the ball and return it to its rightful owner after Maye gifted him one of his first impact plays as a cornerback with the Jaguars. The first interception, just like the first touchdown, is an important moment for any player, and Hunter should have always been allowed to celebrate his moment like any other player.

“I don't know. I was just talking about it and I haven't gotten a clean answer. I think we've been in communication with those guys over there and, I think they've gotten it sorted out," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday. "I know there was something that went on there, but I think it's all squared away. I think they'll get it taken care of.”

Hunter is due to make even more plays like that for the Jaguars in the weeks ahead, with the former No. 2 pick playing a career-high in defensive snaps on Sunday. Playing in just his 10th NFL game, Hunter showed the type of play-maker he can be at the cornerback position. But even with more big plays and even interceptions in his future, it was still important for Hunter to get the ball back where it truly belonged.

"It just has some type of significance like that did. That was Travis' first interception, so I know people were all over it. I know Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen] took it in his own hands to get the ball back," Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis said Monday.

Hunter's celebration after the score showed the emotions the moment held for him, and why getting the ball back to him was always a priorty. But as Lewis joked, maybe next time he will not put the ball in the position to be nabbed by an opposing ball boy.

"Travis could of helped us out by not spinning the ball and forgetting about it," Lewis laughed. "But yeah, that's something that you always want to get, especially as special as that. That's an everybody thing, not just somebody's specific job, everybody is trying to get that ball back to him.”

The biggest question remaining after this is why it was such an issue that Hines-Allen, last year's winner of the local media's Good Guy Award, to attempt to get his teammate the ball back. But, it all ended up working out for Hunter, which is what matters.