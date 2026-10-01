5 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Week 4 Bengals Test: Parker Washington Takes Over

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to confront one of their last boogeymen in Week 4, taking on a Cincinnati Bengals team they have failed to defeat since 2019.

The Jaguars have lost their last four games against the Bengals, with the last three losses coming by an average of 3.33 points per game and the largest loss being an eight-point loss in 2020. The Jaguars and the Bengals always play each other close , especially during the Trevor Lawrence era.

So, how do we see this version of the Jaguars vs. Bengal s playing out? We break it down below.

Parker Washington Records Over 100 Receiving Yards

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most of the focus when it comes to wide receivers in this game will of course be around Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. But nobody should forget about the impact Parker Washington can have on this game, especially considering what he has done against the Bengals before. Washington led the Jaguars in receiving against the Bengals in Week 2 last season, catching five passes for 76 yards before he was even established as a starter in the Jaguars' offense.

According to NextGenStats, Washington has the eighth highest yards per route run (3.0) among wide receivers (minimum 50 routes run). He could see plenty of man coverage this weekend against the Bengals, who are also dealing with some injuries at the nickel cornerback position. Washington has a chance to have another breakout performance if the Jaguars end up having to turn this game into a shootout.

Cam Little Makes Two 50-Yard Field Goals

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) misses a 70 yard field goal attempt in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen clearly has a lot of confidence in Cam Little. Dating back to last preseason, Coen has sent Little out twice to kick 70-yard field goals: once in the 2025 preseason and once last week at the end of the first-half against the New England Patriots, with Little nearly making the kick. Despite Little missing a kick against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, I think it is clear the Jaguars will trust Little to be a weapon just like they did last season.

In a game where points are going to be at a premium against an explosive offense, the Jaguars will likely feel comfortable with trusting Little with his fair share of kicks on Sunday. Little could end up being the difference-maker after the last few Bengals games have come down to one-score games, and I think Coen and the Jaguars ask him to make at least two long kicks as a result.

Emmanuel Pregnon Allows 0 Sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon has been very impressive to start the 2026 season. He has turned in two solid performances against tough matchups vs. the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, though he did have some issues against Denver Broncos defensive tackle Zach Allen -- far from the first rookie to do so. The challenge does not get any easier in Week 4 with Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen on the other side of the ball.

With that said, I think Pregnon will be up to the challenge, and I think Liam Coen and Grant Udinski will be as well. The Jaguars will need to help their young guard with their protection calls and overall game-plan, but Pregnon will also have to win some one-on-ones against talented, experienced defenders. Pregnon has not disappointed yet, and I think he gets through Sunday with a few losses that result in pressures, but no actual sacks allowed vs. Allen, Lawrence and the rest of the Bengals' front.

Travon Walker Records First Sack From DT

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) defends against New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travon Walker played a good amount of snaps inside on pass-rushing downs over the first two weeks, though it seemed as if the Jaguars reeled it in a bit last week against the Patriots. This seems like a good week to put Walker back inside as an interior pass-rusher, though, considering the success he had at it against the Bengals' offensive line a year ago. It also makes sense for the Jaguars from a matchup perspective.

Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims looks like he is on his way to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season in 2026, and the Jaguars would put Walker in some easier matchups inside. According to NextGenStats, "Mims has faced the highest rate of one-on-one matchups (89.2%) among right tackles with at least 20 pass blocking snaps. On those one-on-one snaps, his 5.1% pressure rate is the best among right tackles, with a 3.12-second average time to pressure ranking 13th-slowest at the position."

If the Jaguars want to get after Joe Burrow, I think they will do it by letting Walker play some more defensive tackle on obvious passing downs and letting Dennis Gardeck rush against Mims. This could pay off for the Jaguars in a big way considering the disruption Walker has flashed inside in the past.

Travis Hunter Leads CB in Snaps

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems like the Jaguars are trusting Travis Hunter more and more on the defensive side of the ball, and for good reason. Hunter has been fantastic at cornerback more often than not in 2026, culminating in Hunter recording his first-career interception against the Patriots and Drake Maye last week. The Jaguars have still utilized their cornerback rotation as Hunter's snaps have increased over the last few weeks, but I think this is the week they put Hunter at the top of it.

Simply put, games like Week 4 are why the Jaguars drafted Hunter. This is their chance to put Hunter in a matchup against an elite talent in Ja'Marr Chase and see his natural play-making ability pay off. Hunter should have a ton of confidence entering the matchup after what he did against the Patriots, and the tape shows that he is getting better and better each week at corner. It will be Hunter's 11th game in the NFL, but this could be his chance to make his biggest statement yet if he is able to help the Jaguars slow down Chase in some fashion. But to do that, he will have to be on the field.