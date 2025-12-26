Jaguars' AFC South Vision Has Finally Crystalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make Week 17 a weekend to remember.

The Jaguars have been in a dogfight for the AFC South title all season long, first with the Indianapolis Colts and now with the Houston Texans. But this Sunday, it could all finally come to an end as the Jaguars have another chance to clinch the AFC South for the first time since 2022.

AFC South Picture

The Jaguars are set to clinch the AFC South with a win over the Colts and a loss from the Houston Texans against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The Jaguars would also clinch with a tie if the Texans lose.

In short, the Jaguars need to escape Week 17 without a loss and with a Chargers win and the Jaguars will be locked into an AFC South title.

Seven teams that did not win their division last season – Carolina, Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville, New England, Pittsburgh and Seattle – are in first place. There have been at least two new division winners for 22 consecutive seasons (2003-24).

Five teams – Chicago, Jacksonville, New England, San Francisco and Seattle – have qualified for the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. Since 1990 – a streak of 36 consecutive seasons (1990-2025) – at least four teams every season have qualified for the playoffs after failing to make the postseason the year before.

Two teams – Jacksonville and New England – have qualified for the postseason after selecting in the top five in the 2025 NFL Draft. In seven consecutive seasons (2019-25) and in 22 of the past 24 seasons (2002-25), a team that chose in the top five of the NFL Draft has qualified for the postseason.

The Jaguars have remained adamant this week -- just like all other past weeks -- that their focus is on the Colts and the Colts only. If they are going to have their eyes glued to the Texans' result on Saturday, they at the least are not saying as much openly. They are simply focused on the next game.

"I'm proud of this team. I'm proud of how we're trying to do things for sure and the guys make it really fun, so that's the fun part about being a coach or a teacher is when you see the people that you're working with improve that's fulfilling for sure. So, it's a fun group to be around," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

