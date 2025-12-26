Liam Coen Details How Jourdan Lewis Injury Will Impact Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big hit on Christmas, but they are still looking to perservere like always.

The Jaguars lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis for the rest of the season to a foot injury after sustaining the injury against the Denver Broncos last week. On Friday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed exactly what the Jaguars are losing in the injury.

Lewis has been a fundamental piece to more than just the Jaguars defense since he signed as a free agent in March. He has also been a core piece of the Jaguars' leadership group that has helped reset the culture inside the Miller Electric Center. Even with impressive depth behind him, there is no question that this injury is a serious loss for the Jaguars.

“Always hard when you lose a leader, elite communicator, guy that brings energy and focus and playmaking to our defense. So that's always hard, but he's handled it like a pro. He’s been extremely confident with the guys around him, continuing to try to pour into them as much as possible," Coen said on Friday.

Coen did not detail the timeline for Lewis' recovery but did note that he would not return this season, even if the Jaguars went on a deep playoff month into January. That means the Jaguars will have to prepare for life without Lewis, which will mean a greater role for Jarrian Jones and potentially backup cornerback Christian Braswell.

The Jaguars have had to utilize different pieces of their secondary all season long as they have battled injuries. Now, they will have to learn to persevere yet again.

“Yeah, a lot of confidence. I think Milo [Secondary Coach Ron Milus] and Perk [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins] and those guys have done a really nice job of preparing that group in the back end with both at the corner, nickel and safety position. We've had a lot of guys play and be fortunate enough to play and to get depth throughout some of those injuries," Coen said.

"And so, in the moment, you're obviously trying to continue to build the chemistry, but also knowing that in the long run, that depth will help us and it has helped us. So, counting on those guys in the back end, obviously to continue to play at a high level and as you go towards the end of the season, it doesn't really matter who's out there, it's just, ‘Hey man, this is a job that we have to do. This is a responsibility that we have to all know the game plan, communicate at a high level and go make plays.’”

