One AFC Team Reportedly Interested in Jaguars' Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will almost assuredly have to fend off opposing franchises this offseason to keep star defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

One of them might be closer than the Jaguars would prefer, too. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Tennessee Titans have early plans to speak to Campanile about their open head coach position.

Titans Pursuit

"Tennessee also plans to reach out to several defensive coordinators, including the Indianapolis Colts’ Lou Anarumo, the Green Bay Packers’ Jeff Hafley, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Anthony Campanile, the Rams’ Chris Shula, the Houston Texans’ Matt Burke and the Chargers’ Jesse Minter," Russini said.

"As is often the case with defensive-minded candidates, the Titans’ first question will revolve around offensive staff construction, specifically, who these men would hire as offensive coordinator."

Campanile landing a head coach job after his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator would certainly be a rapid rise, but would not be unprecedented. He has worked under great defensive minds such as Don Brown, Jeff Hafley, Brian Flores, and VIc Fangio, and the last year in Jacksonville has proved his mettle as a schemer and motivator on Liam Coen's staff.

Campanile is beloved by players and coaches alike in the Jaguars' building, and losing him to any head coach job would be a blow -- especially if that job was inside the AFC South with a hated rival like the Titans.

Coen and the Jaguars took a leap with the hire of Campanile, though, and it has paid off in a big way. And with success comes potential poaching; a sign of the improved times in Jacksonville.

“Yeah, that's part of the profession that is exciting is giving people opportunities to grow within new roles and what that looks like. And the only way you can truly grow is with those opportunities. And so, you're going to fail, you're going to succeed, you're going to have good and bad moments throughout," Coen said last week.

"But I do believe that, really all three of our coordinators have done a really nice job this year. Adjusting to personnel, putting the players first, and trying to make the game as fast as possible for these guys to be able to play as fast as possible on Sundays. And you can see Campy, obviously the personality, the way that you want those guys to run and hit and show up on tape is something that obviously I was really excited about when I hired Campy."

