Winners, Losers Following Reveal of Jaguars’ Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will face plenty of ups and downs when it comes to their 2026 schedule, and as usual there are winners and there are losers.

So when it comes to the Jaguars' 2026 schedule, who are the biggest winners and who are the ones that are one the wrong side? From those on the field to those off of it, we break it all down below.

Winners

Shad Khan & the Locker Room

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars were granted three primetime games this year , which is quite the leap considering they only had two such games in the previous two seasons combined. That is not exactly the seven primetime games the Los Angeles Rams, but it is also far from the primetime shutout the Tennessee Titans have gotten in the last two seasons. For Jaguars owner Shad Khan, it is as sure a sign as any that he made the right choice for his franchise when he made Liam Coen head coach last offseason.

Khan has long wanted a respected winner in Jacksonville. They won last year, and this is the respect following. Now the locker room needs to keep it up on the field by continuing to win games and earn these slots. If they do that, then nobody will benefit more from the primetime stages than a Jaguars' roster that is still underatted across the entire NFL.

Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen should have won Coach of the Year last season. Now that the Jaguars have such a stacked schedule against playoff teams and multiple primetime performances, Coen will have quite the platform to make another run at the award. If the Jaguars repeat as AFC South champs against their tough schedule, it will be hard to deny Coen for the second season in a row.

Coen had the Jaguars ready to go through some tough stretches last season, and he did one of the best coaching jobs of anyone in the NFL in the process. If Coen and the Jaguars can repeat the same success with this schedule and primetime slat, he will certainly start to get noticed for his success and what he has done for the franchise.

Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There remains a strong chance that the Jaguars will see both coordinators get head coaching jobs in 2027, and the schedule and primetime games the Jaguars have been given this year could only reinforce that point. Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile combined for five head coach interviews last year, and that number should increase after this season as long as the Jaguars take care of business.

With big games against marquee teams, Undinski and Campanile should get every chance possible to display their best arguments to be made a head coach next season. If the Jaguars are able to put together another impressive season, these primetime games should only help the Jaguars' coordinators.

Losers

The Opener

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken reacts during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will only get six games in Jacksonville this season; nine games will be true road games, while two games will be played at a neutral site in London. This is already a tough blow to the Jaguars as they look ahead to their an already rough schedule for the Jaguars, and all six home games in Jacksonville will be valuable experiences.

With that said, the Jaguars' weakest possible option for a home opener felt like the Cleveland Browns ... and that is exactly what the Jaguars got. Opening against the Patriots, or an AFC South rival, or even an old rival like the Steelers or a top quarterback like Jayden Daniels all would have been more appealing options.

The LT Position

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This again plays into the Jaguars' home opener. With Cole Van Lanen still recovering from last year's knee injury, there remains the possibility the Jaguars might have to turn to Walker Little at left tackle to start the season. If there was any singular game that could be in doubt for Van Lanen until we see him return, it could be Week 1.

That, unfortunately for the Jaguars, just happens to be the week they play the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett. Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL and is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he has terrorized the Jaguars easily before. If the Jaguars are going to face the best pass-rusher in football, one could likely assume that they would prefer to have all their potential starting options available to them in Week 1.