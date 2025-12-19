Why Jaguars Will Be Without Rookie Trio vs. Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are mostly healthy for their battle with the Denver Broncos, minus a few youthful exceptions.

The Jaguars will be without three rookies against the Broncos after the trio was ruled out on Friday: running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger), defensive end Danny Striggow (ankle), and linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle).

Jaguars Injury Report

The Jaguars were expected to be without Tuten this week after he had finger surgery earlier in the week, leading to the Jaguars signing veteran backup running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas to help fill in while he is sidelined.

"That was something that we looked at for the return game. And also, a veteran that played in football games and knows how to go handle atmospheres like this and I've only heard good things about him, so look forward to getting him onboarded," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

Striggow injured his ankle in last week's win over the New York Jets, while McLeod had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday after he missed the first 14 games of the season with the injury, which he sustained in training camp. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

“Yeah, I was just talking to him downstairs in the hallway about the same thing. I just want to see him play hard as hell. I want to see him go out and play like he did in the summer, do what got you here," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.

"Play hard as hell and represent the people who raised you, the people you love the right way, and go out there and kick in practice. We always watch that and that always jumps out."

So, I think Liam does a great job with that. It's real. It’s not like hey, you're just going out there. If you're out there, you're competing and you're doing a great job and you're playing the way we want you to with your hair on fire. Yeah, you're going to get an opportunity because that's always going to be able to help us win, so that's what I want to see for him too.”

Walker Little has missed the last two weeks with a concussion but is set to return to action on Sunday against the Broncos. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen also practiced in full on Friday after being limited the day before due to his shoulder.

