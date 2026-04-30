All Signs Indicate the Jaguars Are Not Done Raising the Stakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly made some noise with their 2026 draft haul. According to one report, there was a chance of a very different type of splash being made.

On the 'Adam Schefter Podcast', ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Jaguars were one team debating the merits of moving into the first round.

The Jaguars ultimately did not trade up from No. 56 -- either on Thursday or on Day 2 -- and there is reason to believe that, as aggressive as James Gladstone is, even he is not this brash.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schefter's Report

"The Jacksonville Jaguars actually considered this year trading up back into the first round in a draft that a lot of people didn't love to give away their first round draft pick next year in the 2027 draft that everybody can't wait for,' Schefter said. "And because that draft is so coveted and highly anticipated, they wanted the team that was getting their one next year to give them their one this year and an additional day two or three pick. So, they wanted extra compensation to trade into this draft for next year."

"That actually came up. Now, I don't know if there were many other teams that thought about doing that, but the Jaguars actually gave that idea some thought," Schefter said. "They didn't go ahead to get it done, but it was something that came up in the Jaguars draft room, and they did not manage to get it done."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Does and Doesn't Add Up

The biggest issue for me when it comes to whether this report indicates any serious decision/non-decision made by the Jaguars, or is instead just a natural discussion of options, comes down to what the Jaguars actually did. But the Jaguars did not move up from No. 56 at all.

If the Jaguars were seemingly willing to trade next year's first for a chance to pick a player in the top-32, that would suggest the Jaguars would have also been comfortable moving up in the second-round. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after Day 2 that they looked into moving up early in the round, but one would assume a team willing to use a first-round pick would have been just as aggressive the next day if it was just a few picks later.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

There is also the fact that the Jaguars would not have been alone among teams wanting to move into the first. Two different teams traded up from the second into the first, while five teams traded up in the final run of the first night's selections overall. With that said, no team had to climb quite as high as the Jaguars would have at No. 56, hence the condition of a first-round pick.

Team Original Draft Slot New Draft Slot Compensation Houston Texans No. 28 No. 26 28th, 69th and 167th overall for 26th and 91st overall Miami Dolphins No. 30 No. 27 30th and 90th overall for 27th and 138th overall New England Patriots No. 31 No. 28 30th and 125th overall for 28th overall New York Jets No. 33 No. 30 33rd and 179th for 30th overall Tennessee Titans No. 35 No. 31 35th, 66th and 101st overall for for 31st, 69th, and 165th overall

With that said, I do think there is some merit to the fact that the Jaguars would have moved up for the right player. Who would that player have been? That is hard to say considering the Jaguars appear to be perfectly content sticking at No. 56 and drafting Nate Boerkircher, whom they are immensely high on.

The Jaguars, though, have clearly not stopped raising the stakes. Just because the Jaguars did not end up pulling the trigger on any such move does not mean it wasn't considered, and it does not mean the Jaguars are done.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left and Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, right, talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the bulk of the offseason is now over, the Jaguars still have the ability to add to their roster via free agency or trades. They still have a projected 10 picks in next year's draft and, for now, can work with the expectation of added selections when they look at certain deals.

Jacksonville has placed a high emphasis on having a high volume of draft picks since James Gladstone took over, but that does not mean they have completely pulled back on the reigns despite not making a big addition since Jakobi Meyers.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

So while the Jaguars clearly always wanted to make plenty of picks in this year's draft, it stands to reason the Jaguars could have also wanted to make their big swing. It didn't end up happening, but the sheer potential of such a move shows that the Jaguars are not done quite yet.

What would that next move truly look like? The Jaguars' regime has it in their DNA to be willing to send first-round picks for stars, which they have already done themselves with Travis Hunter. The Jaguars seem to be set for skill players and cover men, but perhaps another blue chip defensive tackle becomes available?

Until that move does end up revealing itself, expect the Jaguars to have their eyes on all options. That is simply who they are.