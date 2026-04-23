5 Bold Jaguars Predictions Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here.

It has been a long offseason of waiting for the biggest week of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 calendar. After months of moves, non-moves, scouting, and, of course some Jaguars-related smokescreens along the way, we have finally arrived.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But now the Jaguars and their 11 picks no longer have to wait. Over the next three days, the Jaguars will make some critical moves and decisions that shape the 2026 season. But how exactly do we think the Jaguars get there?

We break it down below with five bold predictions. Happy Draft Day, Duval.

Jaguars Trade Up ... But Not When You Think

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There seems to be some genuine momentum picking up around the league that the Jaguars will be aggressive early in the draft. Frankly, I think this does not sound like it is outside the realm of the possibility because it was this time a year ago that James Gladstone plainly told the world he is of the "f them picks" thinking when need be. This is not a general manager to count out.

As things stand today, I do not think the Jaguars' spot at No. 56 is exactly prime real estate in this class. There are genuine talent drop-offs early in the draft, and a case could be made that the options at No. 56 would feature players with third-round grades more often than not. If the Jaguars want a difference maker, they probably have to move off of No. 56.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of that is to say I do think the Jaguars do not end up picking at No. 56. My gut feeling is they pick earlier. I do not think that means moving into the first-round, though. Instead, I believe the Jaguars make a deal early on Friday and likely part with one of their third-round picks. With 11 picks, though, the Jaguars can afford to be selective.

So yes, I do buy the talk the Jaguars will end up moving up. I just do not believe it will be on Thursday night.

Jaguars Draft This Position on Friday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I believe the Jaguars will draft a running back on Friday. I am not saying they will do it with their top pick, but I do think the Jaguars will be picking a running back in the top-100. I would not have been saying this a month ago, but it just seems like there are too many dots to be connected. The Jaguars have no reason to act like they can't perform a heat check after the success of last season and the strength of the roster, either.

I am not advocating it, because I do believe the duo of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshyul Tuten could get it done. But the Jaguars are replacing 300 touches from Travis Etienne, and perhaps there is a reason Tuten never leaped him on the depth chart last year despite the Jaguars clearly not having long-term plans for Etienne. That means nothing more than Tuten has not yet proven to be a RB1, but it is worth considering.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left listens as head coach Liam Coen talked about Trevon Walker during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So yes, it will be unpopular. It might even be a bit uncomfortable once it comes to seeing how the roster shakes out and what tough decisions might have to be made. But between Liam Coen's desire to improve the running game and his and Gladstone's history at the position, I bellieve it will happen.

And This is the Player It Will Be

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about year one and year two as the head coach during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My guess on which running back ends up as a Jaguar? I am going to go with Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson. He is the running back who has had the most talk around his name this draft process as it pertains to the Jaguars, and I do not believe the Jaguars will be in striking range for Jadarian Price.

Johnson was immensely productive for Nebraska last season, has talent in the passing game, and has a lot of traits that the Jaguars and Coen value at the position. He is one of the top ranked running backs in this entire class in terms of missed tackles forced, and he has the ability to create on his own as both a runner and a receiver. He lacks power and might not be a great pass-pro back, but he is explosive.

Jaguars Double-Dip at These Positions

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Here is my official guess on where the Jaguars decide to double-dip: defensive tackle and tight end. I think the Jaguars leave the draft with two rookies at each position, partly due to how the board shakes out and partly due to the fact there are real needs across the depth chart that the Jaguars can address.

The Jaguars just boosted the defensive tackle room with the Ruke Orhorhoro trade, but certainly more help is needed. I think the Jaguars take a backup nose tackle early and then a developmental defensive tackle later in the draft. As for tight end, the Jaguars will surely take one tight end, but Day 3 also seems like the chance to really take advantage of the depth of this class. The Jaguars' roster has room to spare here.

Jaguars make ____ picks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With 11 picks in this year's draft, the Jaguars certainly have a lot of options. Considering how many trades Gladstone and the Jaguars made last year, not even including the Travis Hunter deal, then it would be fair to assume they will be willing to move up and down the board. With how their roster is set up, though, it is hard to say the Jaguars have 11 roster holes worth filling with draft picks.

My prediction for the Jaguars' draft haull? I think they end up making nine picks, and pick up one more for the 2027 NFL Draft. That would give the Jaguars 11 picks in next year's draft, as well as allowing them to effciently address the roster this offseason. Considering what the Jaguars did last year, you can expect some names picked up in undrafted agency and in veteran free agency post-draft.