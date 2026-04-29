Complete Jaguars Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The bulk of the 2026 offseason has come and gone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster looks a good bit different than it did a few months ago.

Over the course of the offseason, the Jaguars have added 30 new players: One free agent, one veteran traded for, 10 draft picks, and 18 undrafted free agents. After a busy draft weekend, the Jaguars' roster has seemingly taken shape for the 2026 season, at least for the most part.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, who have the Jaguars added to the roster this offseason, what has each move meant, and what exactly is the next step for the Jaguars post-draft? We take a look at each question below.

Veteran Additions

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The only free agent the Jaguars have signed this offseason, at least so far, is former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Signed shortly after former first-round running back Travis Etienne left in free agency, Rodriguez played for Liam Coen in college and had a productive season under the former Kentucky offensive coordinator .

Rodriguez has never been a lead back, but he figures to be a potential impact addition as an early-down rusher considering his production with limited opportunities in Washington. He will certainly play a role for the Jaguars as they look to reinvent their rushing attack.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Chris Rodriguez is in fact somebody that if you watch the tape, you understand very quickly exactly who he is as a football player, the superpowers that he taps into consistently and if you draw back to his time at Kentucky, it's remained a constant," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after signing Rodriguez.

"He is very physical at the point of attack. He has a really good pace in his approach to the line of scrimmage and finding the lanes. Obviously, an intimate understanding of the system and how [Head Coach] Liam [Coen] likes to call things. So, there's a lot of strong matches just generally from how those two in tandem can really work together."

IDL Ruke Orhorhoro

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars added new defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro the week before the draft , trading former second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a fellow former 2024 second-rounder. Orhorhoro has modest sack stats through two seasons, but the metrics show that he has talent and upside as an interior pass-rusher.

Considering Jacksonville did not add a three-technique defensive tackle inthe draft, things look pretty clear for Orhorhoro in terms of a role and serious playing time. The Jaguars put too much of the interior rush responsibility on Arik Armstead last year, but that was because they had to. Perhaps Orhorhoro will change that.

“Yeah, I think the idea that he can offer a skillset that only enhances our capacity to pressure the QB jumps out in a real way. In the same breath, I know he offers a lot of flexibility and versatility that we can move him inside and out, depending on if it's base and sub," Gladstone said last week. "I’m excited about the idea of getting some fresh legs and really knowing that from his vantage point, he's in a spot where he's looking forward to restarting, rebuilding."

Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick No. 56: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether Nate Boerkircher will enter the season as TE2 or TE3, but that will likely come down to who wins the bigger role in camp between Boerkircher and Quintin Morris. Regardless, Boerkircher profiles as a tight end whom the Jaguars believe will help them in both the run and passing games. He was only targeted 22 times at Texas A&M, but the Jaguars think the former walk on and tough-nosed tight end has more to his skill set than the Aggies' passing game showed.

"I think has a lot more in his body than was probably displayed throughout the season when they were throwing the ball a lot to those wide-outs and Concepcion and those guys, when every opportunity he had throughout the off-season process, to go put it on tape, that he could, and that there was that in his body and that he did have those capabilities, it showed up in a major way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the Jaguars selected Boerkircher.



Round 3, Pick No. 81: Texas A&M IDL Albert Regis

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (85), defensive lineman Albert Regis (17), and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (99) celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars used their second draft pick on Texas A&M Albert Regis, who was a leader for the Aggies' program and who had a terrific draft process in terms of athletic testing. Regis projects best as a nose tackle who specilaizes as a block destroyer vs. the run, and he should be able to make an impact in the Jaguars' rotation early on in his career.

"The football intelligence, the football IQ, the feel, how to play single blocks, how to play double teams, how he runs to the football, this guy chases things down, screens," Coen said. "A ton of buy-in, and you hit it on the head, the type of football intelligence, IQ, matched with somebody that's going to play his tail off and compete, that's exactly what we were hunting up."

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars shifted the focus back to their running game with the selection of Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. It was a surprise to see Pregnon still on the board at this point in the draft, but the massive road-grader instantly gives the Jaguars a boost in terms of offensive line depth. He also gives the Jaguars a boost in terms of their size and physicality up front.

It remains to be seen when Pregnon will be able to break into the starting lineup, though the smart bet is that he starts the year as a backup. Eventually, though, he will get his chance to make an impact as the Jaguars continue their devoted mission toward improving Coen's running game. Pregnon has Pro Bowl upside if all goes well.

Round 3, Pick No. 100: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) breaks up a pass intended for Towson Tigers tight end Bryce Butler (22) in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The final top-100 pick the Jaguars made was Maryland safety Jalen Huskey. Much like 2025 third-rounder Caleb Ransaw, Huskey is a former cornerback who has spent time as a nickel and as a safety. He will likely make his biggest impact on special teams as a rookie, but his ball skills and tenacity are infectious.

There is a good chance Huskey was a pick made for a year or two down the road, too. Eric Murray is the oldest player on the roster and Antonio Johnson is entering a contract year at the same time as Brenton Strange and Parker Washington, which could mean the Jaguars have to let him walk in free agency next season.

Round 4, Pick No. 119: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East edge rusher Wesley Williams (97) pressures West quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars lost over 700 snaps at defensive end when Dawuane Smoot's and Emmanuel Ogbah's contracts expired and they became free agents. This meant the Jaguars were going to have to add to the position sooner than later, and they traded up in the fourth-round to make sure that they nabbed Williams as the EDGE position began to run dry.

Williams projects as a versatile defensive lineman who will not be a dropoff against the run, which is what the Jaguars have said they were always looking for in another edge rusher. We will see how much he impacts the pass-rush as a rookie, but he should be able to crack into the early down rotation to help keep Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen fresh.

Round 5, No. 164: Houston TE Tanner Koziol

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (TE15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The second tight end the Jaguars selected, Tanner Koziol is much more of a move tight end or a big slot receiver. This is a stark contract to not just Boerkircher, but to every other tight end on the roster. The Jaguars have not had a player quite like Koziol on the roster since Evan Engram, which brings some real change to the position.

It remains to be seen how often Koziol will be able to be utilized as a rookie, but he brings real value as a red-zone threat. He was immensely productive in college, did not rely on screens, and has the type of catch-radius that Trevor Lawrence has thrived working with before. Koziol has some real upside in this passing game.

Round 6, No. 191: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars needed to add some size to the wide receiver position this offseason, and as exactly what they did with Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron. Cameron is a bigger receiver who mostly lined up on the outside for Baylor, and he should give the Jaguars death on the perimeter while also giving them a player whom they can deploy as a blocker due to his size, strength, and blocking production in college. Cameron also thrived as a punt returner in college, and he could quickly earn that role with the Jaguars if they want to limit Parker Washington’s role as a returner, since he is critical to the offense's plans moving forward.

The odds of Cameron being a high-volume target in the Jaguars' offense early on are extremely low, but he should be able to see the field in specific situations and can be the utility man of the receiver room as the Jaguars continue to develop it. He has legit upside, and very well could be what the Jaguars were looking for when they attempted to sign Jake Bobo.

Round 6, No. 203: Stanford WR CJ Williams

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) runs with the football during the second quarter against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

CJ Williams was not a receiver who was on many draft radars entering the draft process, but the former top recruit and USC Trojan and Wisconsin Badger product had a ton of production for Stanford last season. He is another bigger receiver who could be able to carve out a role on the Jaguars depth chart, but like many other late day three picks, he will likely have to prove himself on special teams first and foremost.

Williams will also likely have to fend off several undrafted free agent receivers who the Jaguars signed. But the Jaguars clearly valued Williams, and he should be able to get the first crack at the No. 6 receiver role.

Round 7, No. 233: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee

Washington linebacker Zach Durfee (5) forces a fumble by Wisconsin quarterback Carter Smith (5) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Smith, who began the year as the fourth-string quarterback, came into the game for Hunter Simmons. Wisconsin beat Washington 13-10. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former walk on who was able to terroize Washington's offensive line in practice over the last few years, there were likely a long line of teams waiting to sign Zach Durfee as a free agent. He never made it there, though, and now he could have a real chance to carve out a role as a situational pass-rusher with the Jaguars moving forward considering their need for edge depth.

Round 7, No. 240: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9) celebrates his interception in the final moments of the NCAA college football game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Hughes is amongst the fastest linebackers in the entire draft, which is exactly why he could be a stellar special teams player early on in his career. He will have to beat Branson Combs to win the backup linebacker job, but the exact way he can do that is by becoming a weapon for special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

What's Next?

The next step for the Jaguars is filling out those final spots on the potential 53-man roster with post-draft free agents. Any free agents signed at this point will no longer count toward the compensatory pick formula, which means the Jaguars are free to sign any free agent they desire, and it will not impact their projected three extra picks for 2027.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacksonville was quite busy after the draft last season, signing the likes of Dennis Gardeck, Quintin Morris, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will sign quite that same quanity of players, though they do seemingly have room to add players at linebacker, defensive end, and cornerback.

The Jaguars' roster is full at 91 players, though, so the Jaguars could afford to enter the rest of the offseason without any additions before going back to the drawing board ahead of training camp. With the Jaguars having projected 10 picks for next year's draft, they can also still be aggressive in the form of pursuing trades.