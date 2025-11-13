Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Talks Justin Herbert. Pass-Rush Issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke about Justin Herbert and the team's pass-rush woes on Thursday, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.t
Q: On the pass rush?
Campanile: “I think some of the things that we're doing is always—all game plans are different, but we’ve got to find a way to get better there. And I always put that on myself, you're coordinating the unit, we’ve got to be better there. That's the way I look at it. So, we’ve got to have a good plan to do that this week because the guy we're playing is elusive in the pocket, has done a great job with his feet, his whole career and certainly this year. So, we’ve got to be locked in, be disciplined in a rush and try and affect him here on Sunday.”
Q: On the challenge of trying to manufacture pressure?
Campanile: “Yeah, like we've done some different things over the course of the season and then like even in the game the other day, some different stuff, that resulted in some good stuff for us as well. And going through that in my career, just different stops and stuff, you always pick up things that you feel can help that way. But it's also, it's rush and coverage together.
So, it's not giving them access on throw so the ball can come out quick enough so the four-man can get there. It's mixing it up from my perspective. Changing the picture for the quarterback and the opposing coordinator so that they don't have access to get the ball out as quick too. So that's part of it. But yeah, it's definitely a myriad of things and that's always the challenge I think every Sunday, but we got to do a great job of that this week. I know that.”
Q: On how to prepare the rush against Chargers QB Justin Herbert?
Campanile: “Yeah, you’ve got to have a great rush plan against guys like that. It's similar to like when you're playing against [Chiefs QB] Pat Mahomes, guys like that who are really elusive in the pocket. You have to have a good rush plan and not be behind the quarterback and giving them B-gap step ups, that whole deal. And you’ve got to do a good job in the interior as well, that's not just the edge.
And really trying to make sure that everybody's square in front of the QB and you're running stuff that gets guys an opportunity to pressure the passer and all the while keeping him in the pocket. You’ve got to be on point with a guy like this because he is, as you said, he is legit and he is done a great job with his feet the whole year.”
