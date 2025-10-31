Jaguars Defense Seeking Stability After Bye Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't look like themselves in their two-game losing streak heading into their Week 8 bye. Or rather, they looked more like the "same ol' Jags," the ones who were never taken seriously and were almost a lock to get dominated on both sides of the ball by any opponent worth their salt.
To begin the year, Jacksonville didn't have a perfect offense, but they were able to run the ball and get enough from their passing attack to win four out of five games. The defense, on the other hand, was downright excellent. During the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jaguars notched a league-leading 14 takeaways and held their opposition to just 20 points per game.
In the last two, though, Jacksonville hasn't forced any turnovers and has allowed 631 total yards. Clearly, the Jaguars' defense is looking to return to form after the bye week. There's a lot of reason for optimism that it'll be able to do just that in the second half of the campaign.
Jaguars' defense is still figuring itself out
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has seen a lot of volatility in the 2025 NFL season. That alludes to the stark contrast between its performance in Weeks 1-5 versus the last two games, as well as the actual personnel on the field. The franchise brought in a lot of new parts this past offseason, including an entirely new coaching staff and a new general manager in James Gladstone.
This regime has sought to evaluate all of the Jaguars' players from their own fresh perspective. That's led to roster and lineup changes throughout the year. Injuries have also led to a lack of consistency within the depth chart week-to-week. Between the injury to Jarrian Jones, Travis Hunter Jr.'s ever-changing role, and the swap of Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II, Jacksonville's secondary has seen a lot of new looks throughout the early season. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile recently spoke on how his team has dealt with all of the changes:
"Yeah, anytime you have injuries — obviously, in this league it's going to happen — that's always a challenge. But the guys have done a great job with the rotation, and then obviously Greg [Newsome II] coming in two games ago, and he's done a good job stepping in and starting to learn the system, and more and more, I think he's becoming more and more comfortable with the more opportunities he has out there in practice."
"And then like you said, with Buster [Montaric Brown] being out throughout pretty much the entire camp and then coming back, I want to say, what, Week 3, really getting back rolling again. He's done a great job, too. It's a great atmosphere in that room. Those guys have a great collective spirit about pushing each other and next man up. So, it's been a lot of fun working with those guys."
There's a ton of talent in the Jaguars' secondary. With some additional time together to build rapport and chemistry, they could turn things around in a big way after the bye.
