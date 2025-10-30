Health of Jaguars’ Defense Is At Centerstage in Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked drastically different in their two-game losing streak going into their Week 8 bye. They were able to start the 2025 NFL season at 4-1 behind some aggressive defensive playmaking, a dominant rushing attack, and some timely plays from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his pass-catchers.
Against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, their ground game completely abandoned them, they couldn't block or protect the QB, and the defense was repeatedly exposed on big gains. They were able to get enough stops to win versus the 'Hawks and opened the door for a comeback in London, but ultimately, the offense let them down.
However, the defense has clearly taken a step back. They've been unable to generate pressure or force takeaways as a result. The Jaguars are looking to return to form following their bye week, and there are reasons to believe that they can meet the standard they set in the early season.
Devin Lloyd's return will have a huge impact
Not to make excuses, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense didn't fall off a cliff out of nowhere. They made a midseason trade to swap starting cornerback Tyson Campbell with former Cleveland Browns DB Greg Newsome II. He joined the team after Week 5 but has been brought along slowly, getting just nine snaps against the Seattle Seahawks and 25 versus the Los Angeles Rams.
On top of that, they lost EDGE rusher Travon Walker to a wrist injury in Week 4's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. He had surgery and was able to return after a week off with a club, but he's also been brought back slowly while he adjusts to playing with his new burdensome accessory.
Lastly, Devin Lloyd went down with a mild leg issue in the Jaguars' loss to the Seahawks. He was unable to return in that game and didn't travel with the team to London. With nearly three full weeks off, including the bye, Jacksonville's star linebacker should be ready for action for its upcoming clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how they won't be just getting back an on-field talent:
"Devin — a little bit more on the quieter side early, getting to know him — and then you talk to him, and you hear a very mature dude. He had specific goals that he wanted to accomplish this season, and I thought he attacked it in the exact right way. You look at the offseason program wanting to get faster, a little bit more athletic, be a little bit more dynamic. I thought he attacked it the right way. He came in training camp, we had multiple conversations with him, and just, ‘This is what I expect, these are my expectations for myself as a player and how I can help this defense and this team.’ And that's what it's been the entire time that I've gotten to know Devin. He has obviously made a ton of huge plays for us this season, and I have a lot of respect for the player and person.”
