Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw Headline Jaguars' Safety Room Entering OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' safety unit has the potential to be a breakout unit this season, and that potential could rely on a pair of exciting young players at the position.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' safety room ahead of the start of OTAs? We break it down below.

The Locks

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray: The veteran leader of the Jaguars' safety room, Eric Murray had a solid year in 2025 despite battling injuries throughout the season. He was a solid base hit in free agency for general manager James Gladstone.

Antonio Johnson: One of the true breakout stars of the Jaguars' big 2025 season, Antonio Johnson proved to be one of the defense's top true playmakers a year ago and should see his role expand this season.

Caleb Ransaw: The second player the Jaguars selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Caleb Ransaw has yet to make his NFL debut due to a foot injury last year. He is healthy and ready to roll now, though, and he is going to be one of the most interesting names to watch at OTAs.

Rayuan Lane: A sixth-round pick a year ago, he appeared in all 17 games and led the Jaguars in special teams snaps (339) and special teams tackles (15). He is not going anywhere.

Jalen Huskey: The No. 100 pick in last month's draft, Jalen Huskey feels like a pick made for the future. He should make an impact on special teams as a rookie, but it stands to reason his biggest roles will come in the future.

On the Bubble

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Devin Neal Jr.: A strong and productive college safety who earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023, Neal started all 14 games in 2025 and registered a career-high 88 tackles and eight passes defensed for Virginia last year.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig: A college teammate of Travis Hunter and B.J. Green, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig spent his rookie year on the practice squad but did appear in three games as a rookie,

Trevian Thomas: An undrafted free agent a year ago, Trevian Thomas spent time with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before joining the same role with the Jaguars.

The Biggest Question

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

How will Caleb Ransaw elevate the room?

There is certainly some excitement and anticipation when it comes to the debut of Jaguars' safety Caleb Ransaw. He was impressing in training camp ahead of his season-ending injury a year ago, and he had a legit shot to be a starter as a rookie. Now that he is getting added back into the mix, the question is just how much can he elevate the unit?

“Very much a fan of Caleb when we drafted him. My relationship with [Florida Head Coach] Jon Sumrall was a huge part of that obviously and how much he liked Caleb," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in March.

"So look, it's a nice thing where you've got [S] Antonio Johnson who ascended towards the end of season. [S] Eric Murray coming back, [DB] Rayuan Lane [III] another year and then you're like, well, shoot Caleb who knows what that could look like. We're just excited to see what it could be.”

Bold Prediction

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson Makes the Pro Bowl

The Jaguars had a number of players take massive steps a year ago, but it was Antonio Johnson who perhaps took the biggest one. After a tough year in 2024 in which it felt like the Jaguars' scheme and coaching often left him out to dry, Johnson thrived in 2025 and tied for the team lead in interceptions despite not starting for the entire season.

I expect Johnson's snap count to go way up this season, and his fit in Anthony Campanile's defense and natural playmaking ability makes him a candidate to see his production explode this season. Considering he is in a contract year , now is the time for Johnson's breakout to hit another level.