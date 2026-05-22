Jaguars 2023 Draft Class Enters Contract Year: Who Is On the Rise?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some productive draft classes in past years. Is the 2023 class the next one set to cash in?

The 2019 class, for example, cashed in some pretty big checks once their contract years came, and the 2022 class just saw Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Montaric Brown get big deals after their fourth seasons.

Now, it is the 2023 class that is set to enter contract years. So who could be the next Jaguars draft hits to get a big-time deal?

Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anton Harrison does not really count since he is not in a contract year ... but we are going to include him anyway. He is set to be one of the next big-money deals the Jaguars hand out. The Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and it is clear that he responded well to each challenge the Jaguars set forth for him when Liam Coen and his staff took over. Harrison had the best year of his career in 2025, and his arrow is firmly pointing up.

Harrison could easily follow the same path Travon Walker took. Walker played out the fourth year of his rookie deal and his option approved, but the Jaguars extended him before his fifth year began and he got his deal ahead of schedule. Harrison could be one of the highest-paid right tackles in football with another good year.

Brenton Strange

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the core pieces of everything the Jaguars do on offense, it is hard to imagine a world where Brenton Strange does not get a new deal from the Jaguars. Strange could be in for the best season of his career, which says something considering he has improved a good bit each and every single season he has played.

Strange is held in high regard inside the Jaguars' building and any new deal he signs should reflect that. If Jacksonville moves more and more to 12 and 13 formations on offense, Strange could see his importance take yet another step forward. When you talk about building blocks on the Jaguars' roster, you have to mention Strange.

Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It doesn't feel like Ventrell Miller is going to have to fight for his job when the Jaguars kick off OTAs next week. The Jaguars have not added anyone externally who could compete with Miller for the starting job outside of seventh-rounder Parker Hughes, but his doing so seems like a long shot. Perhaps Branson Combs can push him, but it looks like Miller's job.

If Miller has a standout season at linebacker in 2026, he could stand to get a nice contract out of it this time next year. It remains to be seen if that would be with the Jaguars, but Miller has a chance to make 2026 the best season of his career. If he does that, he will benefit in a big way from whatever comes his direction.

Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yasir Abdullah made the Jaguars roster last season as a special teams ace, and that value will give him another chance to make the 53-man roster. With that said, Abdullah is going to have to clearly beat out Jalen McLeod for the backup strong side linebacker role behind Dennis Gardeck. If he can do that, he will make the 2026 roster.

Beyond that, though? Abdullah could be a role player the Jaguars re-sign like Matt Dickerson and Quintin Morris were, but the Jaguars have also spent plenty of draft picks on core special teamers in recent seasons. The Jaguars are clearly going to keep doing so, which could mean Abdullah moves on.

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' safety room could be one of the top units on the roster, and Antonio Johnson might be the room's best player in 2026. Johnson had a breakout season last year that saw him tie for the lead in interceptions on Anthony Campanile's defense, and he was a key part of how the Jaguars defended tight ends down the stretch. What the future holds for him, however, remains to be seen.

Johnson's role should expand quite a bit this season compared to a year ago. But will his production in such a role be enough for the Jaguars to keep him when they have so many other big-name free agents in the 2027 class? That is one of the biggest questions they will have to ask next offseason, and there is a chance that Johnsdon becomes the next Devin Lloyd or Travis Etienne: a productive player who the Jaguars have to let walk because they have more pressing contract needs elsewhere on the roster.

Parker Washington

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

There is not that much that has to be said about Parker Washington, who could be the early favorite to lead the Jaguars in receiving yards again in 2026. Washington getting a new deal seems as locked in as Strange and Harrison, and it is hard to picture a Jaguars future without him as a key part of the offense and special teams.

Washington, like several other players on this list, is positioned to have a career-year this season. The Jaguars would be wise to get ahead of the curve on Washington's deal considering the fact his numbers could explode with him as a Week 1 starter for the first time in his productive career to date. Look for very big things from Washington this season.

Christian Braswell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Braswell, unlike the other players on this list, is a restricted free agent next season. Still, it is worth giving Braswell credit as one of the few late-round picks from that draft class who has been able to stick on the roster. He has been able to do that thanks to his special teams value and his ability to play inside and out, and he could get rewarded for his efforts next offseason as a result. But first, Braswell is going to have to beat out some other names in the cornerback room to retain his role from a year ago.