Jaguars Mailbag: Prepping for OTAs, Finding Risers and Fallers and More
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- OTAs are just a week away for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is a lot of ground to cover.
As we prepare for every important angle of Jaguars OTAs, we deliver another Jaguars mailbag with questions answered on next week, breakout candidates, potential bubble players and more.
A: I do not really think there is an obvious one. I would have said Jordyn Brooks, but it appears the Miami Dolphins are set on keeping him as one of their core building blocks. Instead, I think Ventrell Miller is the obvious answer to the Jaguars' linebacker question. I think he will not be an every-down player, but he will be the starter.
A: I laughed. Maybe Riley Leonard? He is much better than most of the other backups on the list, and would even start for the Cleveland Browns. I would have said Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson because they are backup-level quarterbacks, but I do not think the Jaguars lose to the Browns.
A: He is absolutely the closest option, I think. Josh Cameron can do a lot of similar things as well but he has essentially zero experience in the slot, which is where Koziol should thrive. I think Koziol can bring what Patrick brought to the table as a pass-catcher, while Cameron can replace his blocking ability.
A: Brian Thomas Jr. I believe Thomas still has all of the talent in the world; he did not suddenly lose that after his rookie season. But can he thrive without being a WR1? The Jaguars have an offense built around spreading the ball to each of their weapons, and Thomas was an odd fit in it last year. How much he improves could decide whether Thomas remains with the Jaguars.
A: Man, I really don't see it. You are not the only person to believe it is a likelihood, but I just do not understand the trade off of getting cap space and losing pass-rush depth in June. Who are they going to spend it on? Who would become the next three-tech alongside Ruke Orhorhoro? I believe this is Armstead's final season in Jacksonville.
A: I do not think the Jaguars are going to have a true RB1 by definition. I think it will be a committee approach and the Jaguars will go with a hot hand here and there, but they will use multiple running backs to set the tone. I do think Rodriguez gets more carries than Tuten, but not by a significant amount.
A: Yes I do. The Jaguars have been very proactive about getting in front of the timeline on deals for core players, and Strange is one. The Jaguars believe Strange is one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL, and I just do not see a scenario in which the Jaguars let him play for any other franchise during his peak.
A: Danny Striggow, Ventrell Miller, Bhayshul Tuten, and Wyatt Milum. I think all four of these players are set to be more important this year than last season. Miller should start, Tuten's role should expand significantly, Striggow is my leading favorite to be DE3, and Wyatt Milum has starter potential at guard.
A: I think it is too early to tell. We will know more in training camp when we see exactly when he returns to the practice field and what his timetable looks like. With that said, the Jaguars have one of the best backup left tackles in the entire NFL in Walker Little. If Little has to start for the Jaguars out of the gate, they should be just fine.
The 2017 defensive line and cornerback rooms were amazing. If you go further than that, the running back rooms during the Fred Taylor/MJD years were elite. As for worst, I would look at the 2013 and 2020 quarterback rooms. That was some sick stuff.
A: This is a good question, and man is it tough to answer. I think I might go with Eric Murray. Murray is a valuable piece of the defense and his veteran experience helped the Jaguars a lot last year, but he is one of the oldest safeties in the NFL who is projected to be a starter. Eventually, his speed will decrease and I think that could be this season.
A: The list of names on this front is not exactly extensve. Jadeveon Clowney is clearly the best edge rusher who is not on a contract right now, but I do not believe the Jaguars are going to be in the market for a hired gun for their culture. I think A.J. Epenesa is an interesting name due to all of the Buffalo Bills connections on the staff.
A: Personally, I do think the offense will be better. The success of last season and the run the Jaguars and the offense went on over the course of the final two months of the season made a lot of people forget that the offense was largely mediocre during the first-half of the season. After Week 7, it ranked No. 22 in EPA/Play and No. 19 in success rate. The offense improved by leaps and bounds, though, and was one of the best in the NFL by the end of the season.
I think the Jaguars will be able to avoid such a slow start this season, both due to their experience in Coen's offense and the Meyers impact you mentioned. I also believe the running game is going to be improved this year due to the fact that their running back room should simply be more efficient.
A: Great question. I actually think Ransaw and Huskey are very similar -- they both have range, ball skills, can play in the slot, and theoretically could play both in the box and as a deep safety. Huskey might have a bit more ball skills, while I would say Ransaw is the better tackler. There is a reason the Jaguars are excited to get Ransaw back.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley