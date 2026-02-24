NFL Draft Positions the Jaguars Will Focus On at the Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, and the rest of the NFL, are all set for one of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar.

Even though the Jaguars' brass won't be at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, this is still set to be a big week as the Jaguars take a big step in their draft process. With that in mind, what are some positions the Jaguars should keep a closest eye on this week?

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly have a need at defensive end despite having two top-notch players in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Nobody is doubting the consistent and productive duo of Hines-Allen and Walker, but the Jaguars have three different players who played significant edge snaps set to be free agents in Dennis Gardeck, Dawuane Smoot, and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Smoot and Ogbah saw their roles decrease as the season went on, and the Jaguars will likely be hoping for a second-year leap from undrafted rookies Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, but this is a deep edge class and the Jaguars need more bodies. The Jaguars haven't taken many Day 2/mid-round dart throws at pass-rusher in recent years, but perhaps that should change in 2026.

CB

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a lot of movement at the cornerback position entering the offseason. The Jaguars have two cornerbacks set to be free agents after serving as starters for a year in Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome. Perhaps the Jaguars bring one back, but bringing both back seems unlikely right now. Travis Hunter will be moving to more snaps at cornerback, but the Jaguars will also have to factor in the fact that he will play some offense.

In short, the Jaguars need bodies at cornerback in a big way. It makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars to stock up on the position since they have 11 picks at their disposal, and any standouts this week will be on their radar.

LB

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have starting linebacker Devin Lloyd set to be a free agent in just a few weeks, and the options to replace him currently would come down to either Ventrell Miller or Jack Kiser -- or a veteran addition. If the Jaguars want to get ahead of the curve on Lloyd's departure and Foyesade Oluokun's eventual departure, they would be wise to keep tabs on what looks to be a strong linebacker class throughout the week.

