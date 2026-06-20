Why the Jaguars Aren't Surprised By Exciting Early Returns from Tanner Koziol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know that, at large, their rookie class is set to be contributors in 2026 before growing into bigger roles down the road.

But that doesn't mean there isn't some genuine excitement regarding a few select members of the Jaguars' 10 draft picks , especially in the wake of the Jaguars' offseason program. Perhaps no Jaguars draft pick has garnered as much buzz to this point as fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol, to little surprise of the Jaguars' staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koziol's Rise

Koziol was the second tight end the Jaguars selected in April, getting drafted three rounds after the Jaguars took Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher in the second-round at No. 56. Boerkircher and Koziol have dramatically different skill-sets, though, and Koziol's pass-catching prowess and refinement in the passing game helped him stand out right off the bat.

It is because of Koziol's production and experience as a pass-catcher that he has, unsurprisingly, hit the ground running with the Jaguars. In four years in college, Koziol recorded 237 catches for 2,234 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns -- staggering numbers that are evident of his experience in his new role.

Jaguars tightened Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He had a lot of production in the passing game, so you can definitely see right away he's a little bit more polished as a pass catcher, just his ball skills and his size and range, you know. I mean, he can pluck the ball out there, so really just excited for him," Jaguars tight ends coach Richard Angulo.

In 2025 with Houston, Koziol's 74 receptions led tight ends nationally, while his 727 receiving yards ranked second and his six touchdowns were fifth. This came after three years at Ball State, where he left as the Cardinals' all-time leader in receptions with 163 for 1,507 yards and 18 touchdowns

Koziol's ability as a pass-catcher stood out time and time again during the offseason program , with the rookie tight end making several big grabs in the red-zone against a sticky Jaguars secondary. This led to him making enough plays over the course of the offseason to beg the question of just how early he should see the field as a rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is clear that the real barometer for Koziol will come when the pads come on. There is no doubting what he can do as a pass-catcher, but it is hard for tight ends to find playing time in Liam Coen's offensive scheme if they do not offer some value as blockers as well -- this was a big reason the Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram a year ago.

But, to Angulo, that is another area where Koziol has already impressed the Jaguars. While the pads have not come on yet, it appears he at least has a strong baseline as he prepares for training camp, the preseason and beyond.

"And honestly, he's been really good in the run game too, you know. So just understanding, you know, his strengths, his length, he's got strong hands, so just really excited to see what he can do, honestly, in both phases," Angulo said.

"But yes, as far as the passing goes, you know, you guys have seen a few plays out there, and there should be many more to come."