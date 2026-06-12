Jaguars Rookie Progress Report Post-Minicamp: Josh Cameron Makes Big Impression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday, and it was quite the week for the 2026 draft class.

We have given progress reports on all 10 of the Jaguars' draft picks at each step in the offseason process, and here is the final one before training camp kicks off in late July. So, what did we see from each of the Jaguars' rookies during an exciting minicamp? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 56 pick in this year's draft and the headliner of the Jaguars' class , Nate Boerkircher missed the final day of minicamp and will likely make more of an impact in training camp when the pads come on. That is not a surprise due to the nature of his game and the way the Jaguars have talked about his physicality, but offseason practices are not exactly a great setting to showcase that at.

The Jaguars released their latest episode of 'The Hunt' on Thursday evening and gave a look behind the scenes at the process that led to them selecting Boerkircher. While it was a relatively quiet minicamp for Boerkircher, it shouldn't be hard to see the traits the Jaguars wanted once the pads actually come on and things are a bit more real.

Inside the #Jaguars draft room taking TE Nate Boerkircher at No. 56:



GM James Gladstone: “Let’s shock the world.”



OC Grant Udinski: “Boerkircher is changing the offense.”



HC Liam Coen: “I did have a dream of him.”



(via @Jaguars “The Hunt”) pic.twitter.com/Hp1XvjBOlr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2026

DL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' rookie defensive tackle has seemingly already attached himself to the hip of veteran nose tackle DaVon Hamilton. Hamilton, also a former third-round pick, has developed into one of the best run-defenders in the NFL and is a trusted veteran voice in the locker room, which makes him the perfect mentor for the No. 81 pick out of Texas A&M.

Regis plays a position that is tough to truly evaluate during minicamp, but his twitch and explosiveness for the position have already been made clear. The fact he has so quickly stuck to the side of the perfect veteran to follow in the footsteps is a good sign, too, with Regis never really leaving his side during minicamp.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, drills on outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 88 pick got a ton of reps at guard over the course of minicamp, and even without pads on it is hard not to notice his strength and explosiveness. Pregnon is one of the biggest linemen the Jaguars have on the roster, but he certainly did not look like he lacked in speed or agility. He could be a perfect fit for Liam Coen's scheme with his blend of movement skills and run-blocking ability. The next question is whether we will see him at multiple positions along the offensive line.

"Emmanuel [OL Emmanuel Pregnon] has more experience at the left guard position, so it's a little bit more natural of a transition to continue playing left guard. Now is he capable of playing right? Absolutely. But just for his growth and development process, the starting point is left guard," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week when asked about Pregnon's role at guard.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Huskey had some rookie moments in coverage during red-zone drills, he was far from the only backup Jaguars safety to do so. Huskey did show off his range and speed throughout the course of minicamp, and his upside was clear on several reps where he showed tight coverage. The question is how soon he can find a role with the starters in the secondary.

One of the most interesting training camp battles for me will be Huskey vs. second-year safety Rayuan Lane. I think both will play big roles on special teams, but I think Huskey is closer to being the No. 4 safety than maybe was anticipated coming into the offseason program. Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson are the clear top dogs at safety, while Caleb Ransaw should play a good bit as well. Behind them, though, Huskey could have a chance to carve out a spot.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) high-fives defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (59) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is not hard to see why the Jaguars were interested in Wesley Williams in the fourth-round. Even without pads on, the strength he plays with and the pop in his hands off the ball are evident. I think he will play a legit rotational role along the defensive line, and Heath Farwell had a very positive outlook on him following the final day of minicamp as well.

“He cares a lot about it. That's one thing about it. He comes to the office all the time. It means a lot to him. He's big, strong and fast. So, that's a good quality for special teams," Farwell said. "You see how it translates but he's willing and wants to learn more. So, I love the kid. I think the mindset he has, the buy-in to the team that's the perfect mindset and perfect for what we look for on special teams.”

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the most impressive rookie from minicamp was fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol. The Houston product made at least one big catch on all three days of minicamp, including two touchdowns where he was able to climb the ladder and secure the ball in a contested situation. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has had praise for him throughout the offseason program, and it is fair to say he made the most plays of any tight end not named Brenton Strange.

“Yeah, today I thought we saw it. I thought last week he made a few plays in the red zone. The one when we were in that, I don't know if you guys were here, he made a couple good plays in the red area last week and then again today just being able to—the wingspan, right?" Coen said. "It's like when the field gets shorter and tighter down there, well, what we can use to our advantage is height and length and being able to put the ball up for guys. And that's something that really showed on his college tape."

If Koziol can continue to make plays in the red-zone during training camp and the preseason, he might be able to find a very important role on the tight end depth chart. He is off to perhaps the best start of all of the rookies in this class, which says something considering several have had promising first few weeks of rpactices.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron catches a ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Cameron made his unofficial practice debut this week, and he certainly made a statement. Cameron did not get any work in team drills during rookie minicamp or the first portions of OTAs as he worked to return from an ankle injury, but he was one of the true highlights of Tuesday's opening minicamp practice and he never really slowed down.

Williams is one of the bigger targets on the roster and he showed the ability to win on the outside consistently throughout minicamp. He made several plays downfield to show off his ball-skills and was a factor in red-zone drills as well. For someone who did not join team drills until this week, it was impressive how quickly he got off to a hot start.

That does not even go to mention the fact that his game should look even better when the pads come on. His special teams value is also through the roof based on what special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said about him on Thursday.

“I think he's going to be a really, really good kick returner. He can punt return as well. Fortunately, obviously, we have Parker [Washington], we have guys to punt return. But yeah, Josh has been really, really good," Farwell said. "I think in all phases is probably the best way to say it. I plan on him playing four phases. He's going to be a good player for us. I was excited to be able to draft him. He was one of my favorites watching him. He is showcasing what he can do not only as a receiver, but for me as well.”

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have said throughout the offseason that it seems like CJ Williams is catching a zillion passes in the open practices, and that was confirmed by Liam Coen this week saying he believes Williams has led in receptions. He has gotten a heavy amount of reps with Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley and has consistently made plays, especially over the middle of the field.

Williams had a great battle with breakout cornerback Jabbar Muhammad throughout minicamp, though the second-year cornerback won a few more reps by the end of the three days. Williams was a true ascender throughout the offseason program though, and that surely did not change this week.

DE Zach Durfee

Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) runs a drill during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Zach Durfee's real time to shine as a pass-rusher won't come until training camp, he was at least productive in the minicamp setting. Durfee got consistent pressure in the pass-happy setting and recorded at least two would-be sacks in team drills over the course of the three practices. Even without pads on, that is worth noting.

It is clear the Jaguars' staff is high on Durfee, too, considering the way Anthony Campanile spoke about him on Wednesday. Campanile said Durfee offers hybrid flexibility as a defensive end and outside linebacker and is also able to play the run. If he can truly check all of those boxes and bring pressure at the same time, he will be on the field sooner than later.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and linebacker Parker Hughes (53) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' speedy rookie linebacker will likely get a ton of reps in the preseason that will help shape his evaluation. Linebacker is one of several positions that do not get a completely accurate picture during offseason practices due to the lack of pads, though Hughes was able to get plenty of reps in pass coverage during a pass-happy few days.

In those snaps in coverage, Hughes did not make any plays on the ball, but he did present several tight windows with close coverage. He did not look out of place against the Jaguars' backups and the passing game, which is a positive sign considering the context of minicamp. Hughes will be one to watch in August as veterans like Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller likely do not play in the preseason.