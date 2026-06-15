Risers, Surprises and More: 5 Final Impressions Of Jaguars Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars held the final open practice of their offseason program on Monday afternoon, and it is nearly time to break for the summer.

The final open practice of Jaguars OTAs comes a week after the Jaguars held a high-paced three day mandatory veteran minicamp. This week's practices are once again voluntary and are at a much more toned-down pace than anything we saw last week.

So, we will be using this space to put a bow on our takes on the Jaguars' offseason program as a whole: Who stood out? Who surprised us? And what does any of it mean? We break it down below.

Gold, Silver and Bronze for Jaguars Offseason MVP

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs upfield after a catch as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To me, there are five names that come to my mind first when I think about the best performers on the practice field this offseason: wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington, safety Antonio Johnson, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, and perhaps most importantly, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With that said, here is how I think they would finish in terms of a medals podium:

I would give Washington the bronze medal, though he looked like he was easily in the lead during the first few weeks of OTAs. He did not exactly slow down as much as the other two players who will be named here went the extra mile in terms of standing out. Washington once again had a strong offseason program, though, and it certainly appears the Jaguars' staff trusts him.

I am going to give the silver medal to Muhammad, the former undrafted cornerback who spent last year on the practice squad. No player looks as improved as he does over the last 12 months, and no defender made more plays throughout the course of the offseason. Muhammad should rightfully push for a spot on the 53 -man roster.

But the winner of this year's offseason MVP race goes to Brian Thomas Jr. He dominated as a down field threat early on in OTAs, and then in minicamp he began to win at the other levels of the field as well. He looks as good as he ever has in a practice setting, and it is clear he is playing with a different level of confidence right now.

The Two Biggest Risers

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) walks with teammate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have already discussed Muhammad, but he has to be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about the biggest risers from the offseason program. I would venture to guess nobody was placing Muhammad on their 53-man roster projections before the offseason program began, but it would seem impossible to stick him on the practice squad once again if his strong level of play carries over to training camp.

As for the second biggest riser, I will have to go with rookie tight end Tanner Koziol. I questioned entering the offseason if Koziol could be anything more than the No. 4 tight end as a rookie due to his lack of skill-set as a blocker, but he looks closer to TE2 right now than he does to TE4. He made big play after big play this offseason.

The Biggest Surprise ... and Biggest Non-Surprise

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs with coaches before the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To me, the biggest surprise from the Jaguars over the course of the offseason program was just how strong the rookie pass-catchers performed. We talked about the way Koziol was seemingly able to impress enough to earn a spot or two up on the depth chart, but he was not the only rookie who showed up this offseason.

Sixth-round receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams each had strong offseason programs, with Williams seemingly catching a billion passes from the Jaguars backup quarterbacks over the last month or so. Cameron only really practiced during last week's minicamp, but man did he make a first impression. He has the early makings of a potential playmaker, even as a role player.

The biggest non-surprise? Just how good Trevor Lawrence looked. Lawrence had, for my money, the best offseason program he has had since he was drafted in 2021. He didn't have to learn a new scheme, new coaches, or many new players this time around, though, so maybe we should have always expected him to look this good.

The New Faces to Watch in Training Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron runs the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To me, there are a few relatively new faces who I am looking forward to watching in training camp when the pads come on now that the offseason program has wrapped up. Cameron is one of them considering his size and physical skill-set are two of the biggest reasons to be excited about his game, but he isn't alone.

J'Mari Taylor, to me, deserves the leading nod. I thought he was the team's fourth-best running back during the offseason program and I am fascinated to see if his speed and explosiveness will translate once the Jaguars put the pads on. Also put me down for linebacker Jalen McCleod, who I think could be a sleeper addition to the Jaguars' pass-rush after missing his rookie year. He has some twitch to him.

Who Disappointed?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I do not think No. 56 pick Nate Boerkircher did anything on the field to disappoint -- he looks athletic, tough, and like he has some legit potential in the passing game that has not beal realized. But he also missed several practices and the Jaguars will need him to quickly get caught up to speed in training camp. No matter any way you slice it, Boerkircher was not the team's most impressive rookie tight end this summer.

I also was expecting a bit more out of veteran tight end Quintin Morris this offseason. Morris ended the 2025 season on a high note and was my leading candidate to be the TE2 entering the offseason program, but he struggled a bit as a pass-catcher over the course of minicamp and OTAs. His game will look better when the pads come on, but I was surprised to see him struggle to build some momentum during the weeks of the offseason program.