First Impressions From All 10 Jaguars Draft Picks After Day 1 of Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just one day into their 2026 training camp, which means there have been some very limited impressions thus far.

But no matter how limited, it doesn't change the fact that what we saw on Wednesday will ultimately go down as our first impressions of training camp. So when looking at the practice through that lens, what did we see from all 10 of the Jaguars' draft picks during the first day of training camp? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs a route during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' two rookie tight ends each got some valuable reps with Trevor Lawrence on Wednesday, and where Nate Boerkircher stood out to me was as a blocker. Pads are not on yet so contact is not quite 100%, but the difference in size, strength, and just overall blocking ability between the two tight ends is already clear. Boerkircher looked right at home blocking defensive ends on Wednesday, even if there were not many glimpses of him getting the ball in the passing game.

DL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) and defensive end Wesley Williams (90) run off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of a couple of Bhayshul Tuten runs, the Jaguars' run defense has some strong moments on Wednesday. The Jaguars' defensive line has been built inside-out to stop the run, and rookie nose tackle Albert Regis played a big part in that. He is one player who will be tough to evaluate until the pads come on, but he did not look out of place in the middle of the Jaguars' defense and instead looks like he will fit right into the rotation.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), right, drills on offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another player who will be tough to judge much until the pads come on is rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The third-round Oregon product certainly stands out in terms of his size, but he did have a welcome to the NFL moment during team drills near the end of practice when veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead beat him for a quick sack. Armstead is a crafty and athletic lineman who knows how to rush, so it was a good early exposure to that kind of interior talent for Pregnon.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a deep safety room that could make it tough for a rookie like Jalen Huskey to see the field very much on defense in 2026, but it is also fair to say that he stands out with the backups on defense. Huskey simply moves with ease and explosiveness in coverage that makes it hard for me to think the Jaguars are going to want to keep him off the field very much once he progresses and goes through his rookie phases. He looked natural on Wednesday and is a player to keep taps on as camp progresses.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wesley Williams' game will look even better once the Jaguars put the pads on next Monday, but for now it is mostly seeing how well the rookie plays the run. To his credit, Williams was one of several Jaguars rookies who happened to play the run well on Wednesday, offering the Jaguars a player who would aggressively set the edge against t\he run. He is someone who we will keep more of an eye on as training camp progresses.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Koziol failed to bring in a deep target down the field from Trevor Lawrence in his lone notable target of the day, but isn't the fact that he got a target from Trevor Lawrence on the first day of camp enough of an impression? Koziol still has to prove he can stay on the field as a blocker once the pads come on, but the Jaguars are clearly leaning into his skill-set a bit and testing the limits of just what they can do with him as a rookie. If the Jaguars become a more versatile offense in 2026, it feels like it will be because of Koziol and Boerkircher.

WR Josh Cameron

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a pass during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron continues to impress me. His ability to simply catch the ball and attack it in the air has stood out to me since he was drafted, and he continued to display these traits as a pass-catcher during the first day of training camp. Cameron made several catches over the middle of the field and the only cornerback who was really able to give him any resistance just happened to be Travis Hunter, which says something.

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18), left and quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most impressive play of the day came from sixth-round rookie receiver CJ Williams, who has seemingly made endless plays since he was drafted. Williams has gotten open at a high level, displayed good ball skills, and he drew praise from both Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence after practice on Wednesday. His big play of the day came on a sliding sideline catch between two defenses that Nick Mullens fit into a tight window.

DE Zach Durfee

Jaguars Zach Durfee (58) runs through tackling dummies during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like we noted with a few other players above, it is hard to judge some positions until pads come on, and defensive end is one of them. With that said, Durfee also played a role in the Jaguars mostly shutting down the offense's running game, with the rookie defensive end recording a tackle at the line of scrimmage that would have been close to an official tackle for loss in a real game. Durfee has some impressive traits, and making plays against the run is his path to playing time.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one rookie on this list who I have struggled to include in my early roster projections has been Parker Hughes. That is to zero fault of his own and instead has been more indicative of the young talent the Jaguars have on their linebacker depth chart. With that said, we will likely have to see what that depth chart looks like in the wake of the Jack Kiser injury early in Wednesday's practice. Potentially filling in for an extent could be Hughes, who flashed speed but got lost in coverage on one play on a pass to DeeJay Dallas.