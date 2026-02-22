Jaguars' Assistant Leaves For Klint Kubiak's Raiders Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one more member of the 2025 coaching staff departing,

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jaguars defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel has been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders and new head coach Klint Kubiak as their run game coordinator.

Jeberaeel's New Role

Jeberaeel had spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars as a defensive assistant. He first joined the staff as assistant outside linebackers coach in 2024 after coming to the staff with former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Last season, he was one of the handful of coaches retained to remain on Liam Coen's staff for 2025.

With that said, most of his background otherwise has been along the offensive line. Jeberaael played offensive line in college and got his start in college coaching as an assistant offensive line coach. He eventually became the Falcons' assistant offensive line coach in 2022.

While he is being hired in an offensive role with the Raiders, it is worth noting the Jaguars employed him on the defensive side of the ball. He is the third coach from the 2025 staff to depart in the 2026 offseason, joining secondary coach Ron Milius and assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist Keli’i Kekuewa, the latter of whom got a job as Stanford's new offensive line coach.

The Jaguars made hires to replace both, adding Mathieu Aruajo as passing game coordinator on defense and Brian Picucci as run game coordinator on offense. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will look for a replacement for this specific departure, but the Jaguars are already bracing for plenty of changes on the defensive side of the ball as a result of free agency regardless.

When answering a question last month on the Jaguars' pass-rush, general manager James Gladstone even indicated the scheme under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will change to a degree.

"That's a cool question because sacks in particular are never a true indicator. Pressures are probably a better indicator of whether or not you're impacting the QB. The way in which our scheme will evolve will have a role in how we address it from a personnel standpoint, Gladstone said.

"Clearly, I think we saw by season's end that there was an uptick. What may have not necessarily been a superpower of our defense on the front end of the season became more impactful by season's end and I think we saw evolution of usage and I do expect that our scheme itself will evolve and not necessarily be the exact same. There's going to be some preliminary discussions that take place over the course of the latter weeks in January. Our coaching staff won't return until mid-February at which point we'll dive into that stuff in greater detail."

