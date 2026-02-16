Maurice Jones-Drew Calls For Jaguars to Make Massive Offseason Move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to make bold moves under their new regime, and one former Jaguars great wants them to make another.

In a piece by NFL.com where several analysts weigh in on the best possible fits for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby moving forward, former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew listed the Jaguars as his pick.

"The Jaguars made big strides in 2025, winning the division after having just four victories in 2024, but their pass rush needs a boost if they want to continue that upward trajectory next season," Jones-Drew said.

"Jacksonville just ranked 21st in pass defense and 27th in sacks, with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Josh Hines-Allen﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ leading the way with eight QB takedowns. Crosby would provide a much-needed boost to the defensive line and another dynamic pass rusher opposite Hines-Allen. With Crosby, the Jags could be true Super Bowl contenders."

It would certainly be a bold move for the Jaguars to try to swing a trade for Crosby, especially considering that the Raiders could demand quite the bounty for his services. While the Raiders have yet to indicate one way or another whether they are willing to move Crosby this offseason, the Raiders will almost assuredly demand a high price in the event they do pull the trigger.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players," Raiders general manager John Spytek said last month.

"In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Still, adding Crosby could be the difference-making move the Jaguars need to go from a good AFC team in 2025 to an elite Super Bowl contender in 2026. The Jaguars have made it clear that they know they need to address the pass-rush, and James Gladstone and Liam Coen have been willing to make big moves before.

This one, though, would likely qualify as the biggest. If they do it, they have at least one supporter: an all-time franchise great.

